March 11, 2021

Notre Dame has announced a home game against Central Michigan in 2023. (Leader file photo)

Notre Dame announces home game against Central Michigan in 2023

By Submitted

Published 1:08 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame and Central Michigan University football programs have scheduled a matchup between the two teams set to take place on Sept. 16, 2023, at Notre Dame Stadium.

The date will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Notre Dame is 8-0 against teams from the Mid-American Conference (MAC), with the last game against a MAC team being the 52-0 win over Bowling Green on Oct. 5, 2019 (Notre Dame Stadium).

In the upcoming 2021 football season, the Irish are slated to face their ninth MAC game in the Sept. 11 home opener, hosting Toledo — also the first meeting between the two teams.

After taking on Toledo and Central Michigan, Notre Dame will have played 7-of-12 current MAC member institutions.

 

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council