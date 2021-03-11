expand
Ad Spot

March 11, 2021

Robert Allen, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 4:35 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

Jan. 24, 1931 — March 8, 2021

Robert Lee “Bob” Allen, 90, of Edwardsburg, died peacefully at home Monday, March 8, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Jan. 24, 1931, in Edwardsburg, the youngest of four children born to Charlie and Eva Allen. He married Mary Ellen Huffman Oct. 21, 1951, in Elkhart, Indiana. After more than 67 years of being happily married, she preceded him in death in 2019.

He was close to everyone on both (Allen and Huffman) sides of his family. His children will remember their dad going fishing and playing backyard sports with them. He especially enjoyed being with his brothers for a weekly get-together and cherished opportunities to attend his grandson’s school activities and sports.

Bob was a Christian in doctrine and service, trusting the Lord Jesus for his salvation and lending a helping hand to others at any time and for any reason. He was a long-time member of Mason Township Baptist Church serving on several boards and participating in church activities. He was mechanically inclined and could fix anything.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. After being Honorably Discharged, he worked many years with Cass Oil Company and later with Service Oil Company, taking pride in caring for and building relationships with his customers, retiring in 1996.

Robert will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Donna Gushwa, of Milford, Indiana; two sons, Donald Allen, of Edwardsburg, David (Stacy) Allen, of Cassopolis; three grandsons, Joshua (Jennifer) Allen, of Elkhart, Indiana, Frank Allen, of Los Angeles, California, Daniel Allen, of Cassopolis; seven great grandchildren, Alexander, Adam, Aron, Skyler, Braden, Caleigh, Jace; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Betty Oaks; and two brothers, Carl Allen and Roger Allen.

Family and friends will gather Monday, March 15, 2021, from 1 p.m. until time of Military Honors at 2 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

Mr. Allen will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in a private family ceremony in Five Points Cemetery in Mason Township.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Bob be made to Mason Township Baptist Church, 20109 Mason Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

More News

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

Mary E. Whitney, of Dowagiac

Dennis L. Huston, of Wyoming, Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

Buchanan

Adult-use marijuana provisioning center state revenue payments arrive to local cities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis company moves provisioning center to new location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director resigns

News

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

Berrien County

LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

Buchanan

Buchanan farm, brewery look to community supported agriculture

Cassopolis

Cassopolis PD thanks officers for years of service

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Fire Department hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District to host annual tree, plant sale

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools to host remote learning day Monday in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

News

Niles business owners express concern about The NODE’s location

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

News

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Business

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

News

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths

News

Niles Restaurant Week deemed a success

Buchanan

420 celebration coming to Buchanan

Brandywine Education

Lewis Cass ISD selects Hubbard as new superintendent

News

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council