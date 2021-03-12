expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

By Christina Clark

Published 8:53 am Friday, March 12, 2021

BUCHANAN – The Buchanan-Galien Lions Club is serving up a St. Paddy’s Day meal for the first time this year.

Jerry Flenar, board member of the club, said the chapter wanted to try something new to get people out to show their support of the Buchanan-Galien Lions Club.

“We’ve done corn and sausage, but never a corned beef and cabbage,” Flenar said. “We thought, with COVID, we needed to start getting out and getting people back out.”

The money raised from the event will go back into the community.

“We sponsor some little league teams and soccer teams,” Flenar said.

The Buchanan-Galien Lions Club also sponsors eye exams and care for people in the area, including students of Buchanan Community Schools. The club is involved in sponsoring events throughout the area as well.

“We just felt like it was a good time of the year, and St. Patrick’s Day is midweek, so people can work and then come by on their way home to pick up their meal and have a nice, sit down meal when they get there,” Flenar said.

Included in the meal will be corned beef and cabbage, a baked potato, carrots and a dessert.

The meals are $10 each. Preorders are strongly encouraged and can be placed by contacting Alice Kring at (269) 695-3000, or at Red Bud Insurance at 110 Main St., Buchanan.

The event will be a drive-thru pickup from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Buchanan Area Senior Center, 810 Rynearson St., in Buchanan.

The club recently raised almost $1,000 at a silent auction it hosted. The Buchanan-Galien Lions Club also hosted a virtual trivia night that had 65 participants.

“It was a fun night,” Flenar said.

The club recently began meeting in person again. Members, and those interested in becoming members, can attend a meeting at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Buchanan American Legion Hall, at 403 E. Front St., Buchanan.

More News

Disc golf course in works at Howard Township Park

KAUFMANN: Tapping into the unexpected power of play

Meth user focused on sobriety sentenced to time served

DUS teacher, technology instructor visits Rotary Club

News

Disc golf course in works at Howard Township Park

Cass County

Meth user focused on sobriety sentenced to time served

Dowagiac

DUS teacher, technology instructor visits Rotary Club

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host St. Patrick’s Day curbside luncheon for first responders

Education

Three Ring Lardner Students reach final qualifying round for spelling competition

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative presents community partners with awards

News

Niles newborn becomes fourth generation born on the same day

Buchanan

Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

Cass County

Great Start Cass County to host annual spring fling event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

Buchanan

Adult-use marijuana provisioning center state revenue payments arrive to local cities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis company moves provisioning center to new location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director resigns

News

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

Berrien County

LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

Buchanan

Buchanan farm, brewery look to community supported agriculture

Cassopolis

Cassopolis PD thanks officers for years of service

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Fire Department hosts first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Cass County

Cass County Conservation District to host annual tree, plant sale

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 601,284 cases, 15,706 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools to host remote learning day Monday in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine side effects

News

Niles business owners express concern about The NODE’s location