March 12, 2021

Former Wayne Township resident sentenced for stealing landlord’s truck

By Debra Haight

Published 5:00 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A former Dowagiac resident who stole her landlord’s truck is getting the chance to stay out of prison.

Tiffany Amber Speight, 34, now of Michigan City, Indiana, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle — both as a habitual offender — and was sentenced to three years’ probation in Adult Treatment Court, completion of the Twin County probation program, credit for 134 days already served, $3,500 restitution and $2,696 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Jan. 27, 2020, in Wayne Township when her landlord allowed her to take his truck and she never returned it. Her past record includes convictions in two counties in Indiana and three other counties in
Michigan.

“I don’t like this in my county,” Fitz said. “I have six names on the board in my office and yours is going up. The bottom line is you need to take advantage of this opportunity. You are 34 years old, and you need to put away your childish ways. I don’t want this community to have to deal with the garbage you put this man [her landlord] through.”

Speight said she was glad for the opportunity to attend Adult Treatment Court.

“It’s helped a lot to be in therapy, I hope to pay it forward someday,” she said. “Someday I want to help other people and show them that this is not the life to live.”

“Your drug usage has spanned half of your life, that doesn’t look like a recipe for success,” Judge Herman told her. “I hope you are true to your words. Your life has been pretty messed up because of drugs.”

“You need to take a good long look at your sentencing guidelines,” he added. “Your minimum guidelines are for up to four years in prison. If you don’t take this seriously, the reality is that the prosecutor is going to recommend prison and the court will likely impose it. … It’s easy to do well when you from jail to a program and people are watching you. It’s tough when you’re on your own.”

