expand
Ad Spot

March 13, 2021

Marcellus man hospitalized after attempting to hide meth sentenced to probation

By Debra Haight

Published 8:00 am Saturday, March 13, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A Marcellus man who was hospitalized after he tried to hide methamphetamine by eating it was sentenced to probation Friday in Cass County Court.

Lawrence Michael Wright, 37, of Marcellus, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years’ probation, credit for 27 days served, completion of the Mental Health Court program and $2,628 in fines and costs. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed.

He also pleaded guilty to violating his probation from a 2019 possession of meth conviction and had his probation continued and was given credit for 82 days already served.

The current incident occurred April 2, 2020, when the car he was a passenger in was stopped by police who found a glass pipe and a baggie of meth. Wright had already eaten some of the meth and had to be transported to the hospital.

“Mr. Wright certainly went wrong in this case,” Fitz said. “At age 35, you’re now in the big leagues. You’ve got a drug problem and it’s going to keep taking you deeper and deeper until you get a hold of it. You need to get off that stuff and get the monkey off your back. Stay clean or go to jail or prison.”

In other sentencings:

Aaron Alan Davis, 42, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of analogues, impaired driving and disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 10 months’ probation, credit for one day served and $1,575 in fines and costs. The incident occurred July 9, 2020, in Dowagiac.

Ronald Nickens, 66, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for one day served and $2,088 in fines and costs. The incident occurred in July 2019 when police discovered he had moved to a new address without notifying authorities.

More News

ROUNDUP: Vikings rout Rams, Rangers come up short against Raiders

Big first quarter propels Eddies to sweep of Hartford

Marcellus man hospitalized after attempting to hide meth sentenced to probation

Pokagon Band awarded Indian Housing Block Grant

Cass County

Marcellus man hospitalized after attempting to hide meth sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Pokagon Band awarded Indian Housing Block Grant

Berrien County

One Year Later: Educators reflect on COVID-19 school shutdown anniversary

Education

Niles FFA chapter advances to state

Cass County

Former Wayne Township resident sentenced for stealing landlord’s truck

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders ages 16 and older with medical conditions, disabilities starting March 22

News

Disc golf course in works at Howard Township Park

Cass County

Meth user focused on sobriety sentenced to time served

Dowagiac

DUS teacher, technology instructor visits Rotary Club

Dowagiac

Forest Glen to host St. Patrick’s Day curbside luncheon for first responders

Education

Three Ring Lardner Students reach final qualifying round for spelling competition

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative presents community partners with awards

News

Niles newborn becomes fourth generation born on the same day

Buchanan

Buchanan-Galien Lions to host St. Patrick’s Day drive-thru

Cass County

Great Start Cass County to host annual spring fling event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 3-10

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 603,375 cases, 15,729 deaths

Buchanan

Adult-use marijuana provisioning center state revenue payments arrive to local cities

Cassopolis

Cassopolis company moves provisioning center to new location

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

Berrien County Road Department director resigns

News

No injuries reported in Niles McDonald’s fire

Berrien County

LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists

Buchanan

Buchanan farm, brewery look to community supported agriculture