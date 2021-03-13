ROUNDUP: Vikings rout Rams, Rangers come up short against Raiders

SOUTH HAVEN — A quick start helped the visiting Niles girls basketball team rebound from a tough loss to Edwardsburg earlier in the week.

The Vikings jumped out to a 17-3 lead on South Haven and went on to defeat the Rams 52-37 in a BCS Athletic Conference non-divisional contest Friday night.

“The Lady Vikes started strong,” said Niles coach Jessica Johnson. “Niles continued to set the tempo throughout the game.”

The Vikings (8-4) cooled off in the second quarter, but took a 25-17 lead into halftime. Niles outscored South Haven 27-20 in the second half to pull away for the win.

Kamryn Patterson led a balanced Niles offensive with 16 points, while Alexis Rauch added 15 and Sydney Skarbek six. Natalie Lucero finished with five points.

The Rams (4-7) got a game-high 18 points from DayShauna Crowley.

Decatur at Cassopolis

Host Cassopolis came close to picking up its first win of the season, but a late surge by Decatur allowed the Raiders to escape with a 48-43 victory Friday night.

The game was close throughout, with both teams holding leads in all four quarters.

Decatur (3-7) led 13-10 after one quarter, while the Rangers (0-6) led 24-19 at halftime. The Raiders outscored Cassopolis 11-5 in the third quarter to take a one-point advantage (30-29) into the final eight minutes of play.

The Rangers’ Madison King finished with 12 points before fouling out. Alexis Millirans finished with 10 points and Zaniya Dodd eight.

Morgan Hall had a game-high 20 points to the Raiders, who also got 12 points from Laurin Ogrin and 11 points from Leah Baushke.