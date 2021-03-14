Boys district basketball pairings released by MHSAA

EAST LANSING — The boys district tournament pairings were also released by the Michigan High School Athletic Association Sunday morning.

The six schools that Leader Publications covers are split between two divisions and two district sites.

In Division 2, Niles will host the opening round of the state basketball tournament, which begins on Tuesday, March 23 and concludes on Saturday, March 27 with the championship game.

The host Vikings will kick off the tournament against Berrien Springs, with tipoff slated for 5:30 p.m. Dowagiac and Buchanan will square off in the second game of the doubleheader, which is set to begin at approximately 7 p.m.

The winner of the Niles-Berrien Springs game advances to the semifinals on March 25 to take on top-seeded Lakeshore. That game will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the Buchanan-Dowagiac game advances to the semifinals on March 25 to take on No. 2 seed Edwardsburg at 7 p.m. on March 25.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.

Division 3 at Bridgman

Brandywine will be the No. 2 seed in the Division 3 district with Schoolcraft being the No. 1 seed.

Marcellus and host Bridgman get the tournament under way at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25. Southwest 10 Conference rivals Cassopolis and Decatur will square off in the second quarterfinal game, which is set to tipoff at approximately 7 p.m.

The winner of the Marcellus-Bridgman game takes on Brandywine at 5:30 p.m. on March 25, while the Cassopolis-Decatur winner will face Schoolcraft at approximately 7 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 27.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 2 at Niles

Tuesday, March 23

Niles vs. Berrien Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Buchanan vs. Dowagiac, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

Niles-Berrien Springs winner vs. Lakeshore, 5:30 p.m.

Buchanan-Dowagiac winner vs. Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Championship game, 3 p.m.

Division 3 at Bridgman

Tuesday, March 23

Marcellus vs. Bridgman, 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis vs. Decatur, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 25

Marcellus-Bridgman winner vs. Brandywine, 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis-Decatur winner vs. Schoolcraft, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Championship game, 7 p.m.