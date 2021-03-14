expand
March 14, 2021

MHSAA announces pairings for girls district basketball tournament

By Staff Report

Published 11:39 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

EAST LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced its pairings for the girls district basketball tournament, which begins the week of March 22.

Dowagiac will be hosting the Division 2 district with Edwardsburg and Three Rivers earning the top two seeds. The Eddies and Wildcats played for the district championship last year with Three Rivers defeating the Eddies for the title.

Edwardsburg and Three Rivers both receive byes into the semifinals.

Top seed Edwardsburg will face the winner of the Constantine and Vicksburg contest while Three Rivers will face the winner of the Niles and host Chieftains game.

Games will be played on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the girls districts.

Dowagiac and Niles will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on March 22, while Constantine and Vicksburg will follow at approximately 7 p.m.

Three Rivers will play in the first semifinal on March 24, with the tipoff set for 5:30 p.m. The second semifinal with Edwardsburg will begin at approximately 7 p.m. The finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 26.

 

Division 2 at Benton Harbor

Undefeated Buchanan is the No. 1 seed in this district and will face the winner of the Lakeshore and Berrien Springs game in the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

The host Tigers are the No. 2 seed and face either South Haven or Coloma in the first semifinal on March 24. That game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

Monday’s district games [March 22] are also slated to tipoff at 5:30 and 7 p.m. with the Coloma-South Haven contest being the first quarterfinal contest. The finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 26.

 

Division 3 at Hartford

Brandywine will be the No. 1 seed in this five-team district. The Bobcats will face either Cassopolis or Bridgman in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. on March 24. The Rangers and Bee play at 7 p.m. on March 22.

The other semifinal will pit No. 2 seed Watervliet against Hartford. That game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. on March 24. The finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 26.

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District Pairings

Division 2 at Dowagiac

Monday, March 22

Niles vs. Dowagiac, 5:30 p.m.

Constantine vs. Vicksburg, 7 p.m.

 

Wednesday, March 24

Niles-Dowagiac winner vs. Three Rivers, 5:30 p.m.

Constantine-Vicksburg winner vs. Edwardsburg, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, March 26

Championship game, 7 p.m.

 

Division 2 at Benton Harbor

Monday, March 22

South Haven vs. Coloma, 5:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs vs. Lakeshore, 7 p.m.

 

Wednesday, March 24

South Haven-Coloma winner vs. Benton Harbor, 5:30 p.m.

Berrien Springs-Lakeshore winner vs. Buchanan, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, March 26

Championship game, 7 p.m.

 

Division 3 at Hartford

Monday, March 22

Cassopolis vs. Bridgman, 7 p.m.

 

Wednesday, March 24

Hartford vs. Watervliet, 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis-Bridgman winner vs. Brandywine, 7 p.m.

 

Friday, March 26

Championship game, 7 p.m.

