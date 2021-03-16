Cass County Parks to hosts annual ‘Spring Egg-stravaganza’

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Parks and Recreation Commission and The Friends of the Cass County Parks will celebrate its “Spring Egg-stravaganza” at Dr. T.K. Lawless Park from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Cost for the family activity is $2 per person.

“Our community has given us ‘egg-cellent’ support of our spring event but we are a little reluctant to trust Mother Nature this year, so we are keeping our fingers crossed for an amazing day,” said Patty Dohm, of the Cass County Parks Department. “Hopefully, we will have some warmer temperatures (and no more snow) to help our little hunters find the thousands of soft candy-filled eggs that will be hidden through the fields of Lawless Park.”

To ensure everyone has the best opportunity to be successful finding eggs, the hunt will be divided into two groups:

Ages 2-4 will be hosted at 12:30 a.m. (approximate time)

Ages 5-10 will be hosted at 1:30 p.m. (approximate time)

In addition to the Easter egg hunt, attendees can expect to enjoy an appearance from the Easter Bunny with time for photos, a bonfire, refreshments and food, games and a take-home craft.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some past activities have been modified to allow for social distancing. When social distancing is not possible, face masks will be required.

For more event information, or to volunteer, pcontact the Cass County Parks and Recreation Commission at (269) 445-4456, visit the Facebook page, or email Scott Wyman at scottwy@cassco.org.