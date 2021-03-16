SMC Virtual Career Showcase to be hosted March 19

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College’s Virtual Career and Program Showcase will take place four times online on March 19 at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. The sessions are free with registration.

This deep dive into academic programs with faculty members and current students will explain how an SMC degree can set students on a path to fulfilling, high-wage careers, officials said.

Participants will learn about next steps, keeping college affordable, campus life and transferring to top universities.

This is a chance to explore a range of academic programs — accounting, business, entrepreneurship, sports management, agricultural business, agricultural technology, automotive, construction trades, education, graphic design, information technology from networking to esports, legal studies, criminal justice, music, nursing, health information technology, medical assisting, robotics, welding and science, technology, engineering and mathematics, officials said.

For more information or to register, visit swmich.edu/career-showcase.