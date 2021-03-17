COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 11,102 COVID-19 cases and 229 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,807 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,892 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,230 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 615,792 COVID-19 cases and 15,810 related deaths.