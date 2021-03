The Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education honored the district’s February Students of the Month during its meeting Monday night at Dowagiac Middle School. Students recognized were, from left: Skylar Lindzy, Kincheloe Elementary; Jayla Runyon, Patrick Hamilton Elementary; Angel Lear, Union High; Cristian Mendoza, Sister Lakes Elementary; Evan Suasto, Justus Gage Elementary. Not pictured was Lilyana Gray, Dowagiac Middle School.