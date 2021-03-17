expand
March 17, 2021

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

By Submitted

Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — A current Edwardsburg High School student has claimed Wabash College’s most prestigious scholarship, the Lilly Scholar Award.

Avery Dixon, of Austin, Texas, Matthew Franz, of Johnstown, Ohio, and Tommy Oppman, of Niles, make up the Class of 2025 winners.

Finalists visited campus virtually in February to compete for the Lilly Scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board for all four years of a student’s Wabash education. The scholarship program was established in 1974 to honor Eli Lilly and his family, and the award is designed to recognize outstanding young men who show high potential and future promise. Honorees are young men who have the desire to impact the Wabash community and the world at large.

Oppman currently attends Edwardsburg High School and plans to major in chemistry and pre-medicine. He is class president and president of his school’s National Honor Society chapter. Oppman was active in his high school’s choral ensemble, marching band, and serves as drumline section leader. He has also appeared in three theater productions.

The Lilly Scholars Class of 2025 was selected from a field of 30 finalists, who participated in a 30-minute interview with faculty and alumni, an hour-long class discussion based on a reading, and a 45-minute discussion of life at Wabash with previous Lilly finalists and awardees.

