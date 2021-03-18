GALLERY: Dowagiac, Edwardsburg wins team district titles

DOWAGIAC — For the fourth straight year, the Dowagiac wrestling team is the Division 3 district champion.

The Chieftains received a forfeit from Buchanan, which had to withdraw from the tournament on Monday, before defeating Brandywine 54-30.

The Bobcats reached the finals with a 54-24 win over Berrien Springs in the semifinals.

Dowagiac now advances to the Division 3 regional, which will be hosted by Constantine on Wednesday. The Chieftains will wrestle former Wolverine Conference foe South Haven in one semifinal. the host Falcons face Otsego in the other semifinal. The semifinals are slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Division 2 Wrestling

Host Edwardsburg had little trouble advancing to the regional as it blanked Sturgis 82-0 in the semifinal and defeated Coldwater 54-24 in the championship match.

The Cardinals knock off perennial district champion Niles 37-30 in the other semifinal.

The Eddies advance to the Division 2 regional at Gull Lake High School on Wednesday. Edwardsburg will take on Lakeshore in the semifinals. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.