expand
Ad Spot

March 19, 2021

Roland J. Huff, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

Dec. 22, 1921 — March 17, 2021

Roland J. Huff, 99, of Dowagiac, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place noon Monday, March 22, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, with Pastor Stacey officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Roland’s name may be made to Calvary Bible Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Roland was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Decatur to Amos and Lulu (Barnum) Huff. He left school at an early age after his father passed away to help work on his family farm. Roland was drafted into the Military in 1942 and proudly served his country in the United States Army until 1945. On Feb. 10, 1946, he married the love of his life, Cora Austin in Dowagiac. Roland was known as a hard worker, he worked as an auto mechanic for Michigan State Highway Department for 32 years before his retirement in 1980. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about any anything and enjoyed doing construction projects. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer and duck hunting. Most of all he loved his family and will be greatly missed.

Roland is survived by his children, Troy Huff and Terri (Rick) Smith; grandchildren, Mary (Thomas) Loving, Joseph (Monique) Huff, Jennifer (Phillipe) Garcia, Jacob Huff, Heather (Chris) Cooper and Brian Smith; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cora Huff; parents, Amos and Lulu Huff; siblings, Frances Selen, Florence Garrett and Wesley Huff; and granddaughter, Shawn Ford.

More News

Spring sports participants must take part in rapid testing says the MDHHS

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac wrestlers make it four straight district championships

Eddies win second district title in three years

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners oppose change to micropolitan status

Cass County

Niles man sentenced up to 15 years for standoff with police

Cass County

Cass County commissioners urge state to allow regional approach for COVID-19 restrictions

Berrien County

MDHHS expands capacity at outdoor stadiums, arenas; increases testing to protect youth in sports

Buchanan

Buchanan Restaurant Week kicks off March 24

Breaking News

Dowagiac Union High School moving to distance learning starting Friday

Cass County

Mishawaka woman injured in Milton Township crash

Cassopolis

Cassopolis woman charged after allegedly hospitalizing infant

News

Community, family working to rebuild after Howard Township fire

Berrien County

Berrien County announces 2021 recycling events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 10-17

Dowagiac

First United Methodist to host annual rummage sale after a year of canceled events

Business

Niles leaders urging representatives to keep metropolitan status

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 615,792 10,580 cases, 15,810 deaths

Berrien County

Blossomtime cancels Grand Floral Parade

Cass County

COA to host drive-thru Easter dinner

News

Special land uses granted for marijuana grows, microbusiness, provisioning center

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes bike, walking trail in development

Education

Edwardsburg High School student Claims Wabash College scholarship

Business

Biggby Coffee location coming to Niles

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools’ February Students Of The Month announced

Buchanan

Community organizations partner to aid families displaced by Buchanan apartment complex fire