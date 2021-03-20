Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Niles man was killed in a Silver Creek Township crash Friday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 6:07 p.m. Friday, his office was called to investigate a crash involving a single motor vehicle. The crash occurred on Sister Lakes Road north of Haley Road in Silver Creek Township.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Derrick Hydron, 39, of Niles. Through the investigation, it was determined that Hydron had lost control of his vehicle in the curve on Sister Lakes Road and went off the road rolling his vehicle. Hydron died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

This case still remains under investigation at this time.

Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this crash, according to deputies. No seatbelt was worn. Assisting agencies on scene were Sister Lakes Fire, Pride Care EMS and Pokagon Tribal Police.