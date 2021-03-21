Dowagiac’s Simpson, Bailey win Division 3 District titles

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac wrestling team will send seven wrestlers onto the Division 3 Regional Tournament next Saturday.

The Chieftains, who will wrestle in the Division 3 team regional at Constantine on Wednesday, was led by district champions Jordan Simpson and Wyatt Bailey. Brandywine’s Hunter Heath also picked up a regional championship as the Bobcats qualified six for the regionals.

Simpson (18-1) was 2-0 on the day as he not only captured his second consecutive district championship, but earned his 100th career victory in the process. Bailey (21-0) finished third last year in the district round. He pinned his way to the title this year.

Also qualifying for the Chieftains were Gamino-Rivero (second at 103), Nick Green (fourth at 112), Israel Villegas (third at 125), Zachary Gettig (third at 140) and Brayan Parades (fourth at 215).

Heath (25-1) won his third consecutive district championship, two of which have come in Division 3. Also qualifying for the Bobcats were Kaiden Rieth (third at 112), Drake Heath (second at 119), Gavin Schoff (fourth at 152), Ivory McCullough (third at 189) and Philip McLaurin (third at 215.

Buchanan’s lone regional qualifier was Hunter Weinberg at 119 pounds.

Division 2

District champion Edwardsburg advanced eight wrestlers to the regional round. The Eddies did not have an individual champion.

Qualifying for the regionals were Jackson Hoover (second at 145), Caden Reece (second at 171), Nathan Andrina (second at 189) and Drew Bidwell (second at 285), Keegan Parsons (third at 119), Tabor Lock (third at 189) and Tanner Hursh (third at 215) and Jeremy Walker (fourth 160).

Niles did not advance a wrestler out of the district round.

Division 4

Cassopolis, who won its first team district title since 2005, advance to individual wrestlers on to regionals.

William Westphal (135) and Jaren Waldschmidt (160) were both fourth.

Constantine is also hosting the Division 3 Regional, while Mason is hosting the Division 2 Regional and Union City is hosting the Division 4 Regional.