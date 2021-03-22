Niles Police Log: March 11-18
March 11
2:20 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:42 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4:54 a.m. – Ferry/N. 13th, traffic stop
6:19 a.m. – 600 block N. 13th, property destruction accident
7:53 a.m. – 900 block Ferry, property destruction accident
7:59 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:36 a.m. – 600 block Woodruff, attempt to locate
9:49 a.m. – 200 block Cass, structure fire
12:19 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
12:36 p.m. – 200 block Parkway, disturbance
2:04 p.m. – 500 block Platt, suspicious person
2:14 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, found property
2:43 p.m. – Marion/S. 13th, abandoned vehicle
3:26 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
4:27 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, property destruction accident
5:31 p.m. – 500 block N. Third, civil dispute
6:01 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, property destruction accident
7:15 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
8:03 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop
8:21 p.m. – Oak/S. 14th, traffic stop
8:29 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop
8:55 p.m. – N. Seventh/E. Main, traffic stop
11:21 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, attempt to locate
11:21 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
11:23 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic stop
11:34 p.m. – S. Third/Superior, traffic stop
March 12
3:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
6:59 a.m. – E. Main/Silverbrook, traffic stop
8:09 a.m. – 900 block Oak, malicious destruction of property
9:27 a.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, abandoned vehicle
9:48 a.m. – Wayne/N. Seventh, traffic stop
10 a.m. – N. Sixth/Wayne, traffic stop
10:35 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
10:57 a.m. – 1300 block Oak, arrest
11:16 a.m. – 200 block S. Lincoln, breaking and entering
11:30 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others
11:40 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, suspicious person
11:54 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
2:01 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop
3:07 p.m. – 100 block S. Fifth, property destruction accident
3:17 p.m. – 1400 block Eagle, assault and battery
4:53 p.m. – S. Third/Maple, traffic stop
5:12 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
6:43 p.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, suspicious person
7:02 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, be on lookout
7:41 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, disturbance
8:47 p.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop
8:54 p.m. – Cass/N. 17th, traffic stop
9:04 p.m. – Lake/N. 14th, traffic stop
9:48 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop
10:38 p.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop
10:58 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop
11 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, traffic stop
March 13
5:02 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
6:41 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:04 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others
9:42 a.m. – E .Main/George, traffic stop
9:58 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
10:02 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others
11:56 a.m. – Wayne/N. Front, traffic stop
12:45 p.m. – Broadway/N. 11th, traffic stop
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:29 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
1:36 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, animal
1:39 p.m. – 1200 block Howard, malicious destruction of property
1:54 p.m. – 300 block Carefree, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
2:52 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, resisting and obstructing police
3:14 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, abandoned vehicle
3:58 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop
4:33 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, attempt to locate
4:43 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, alarm-burglary/others
5:57 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, suspicious person
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:16 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic
8:04 p.m. – 800 block Iroquois, suspicious vehicle
8:41 p.m. – N. Fifth/Dey, traffic stop
8:52 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop
8:53 p.m. – N. Sixth/Ash, traffic sotp
9:01 p.m. – S. 16th/E. Main, traffic stop
10:49 p.m. – S. 13th/Lambert, traffic stop
11:20 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
11:44 p.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle
11:56 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, suspicious person
March 14
12:18 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
12:30 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, suspicious vehicle
1:13 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop
3:06 a.m. – Oak/S. 14th, operating under influence of liquor
4:14 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:58 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
9:50 a.m. – 500 block N. 14th, utility
12:51 p.m. – N. 18th/Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
3:35 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, property destruction accident
4:19 p.m. – Maple/S. 11th, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:48 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop
9:40 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
11:21 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
11:29 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
11:36 p.m – N. Barrett/Union, traffic stop
11:48 p.m. 0 N. 14th/Merrifield, traffic stop
11:58 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
March 15
12:12 a.m. – 900 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
12:20 a.m. – S. Third, suspicious person
12:59 a.m. – 600 block N. Fifth, disturbance
8:58 a.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop
12:03 p.m. – Lake/N. 15th, traffic stop
12:12 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop
12:39 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
1:46 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop
2:12 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
3:03 p.m. – 20th/Baldwin, traffic stop
3:51 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
5:19 p.m. N. Second/E. Main, unwanted person
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:12 p.m. – 1200 block S. 15th, threat
8:55 p.m. – 900 bloc Cherry, arrest
9:29 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise
9:59 p.m. – 900 block Chery, obstruction of justice/warrant
March 16
1:12 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
2 a.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
2:09 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
3:32 a.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:05 a.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
7:19 a.m. – N. Lincoln/First, traffic stop
9:27 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
10:50 a.m. – 500 block S. Third, motor vehicle theft
11:28 a.m. – 900 block S. Third, abandoned vehicle
1:30 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop
1:42 p.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop
1:57 p.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, suspicious situation
2 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, abandoned vehicle
2:43 p.m. – 700 block S. 16th, noise
5:03 p.m. – 1200 block S. 15th, assault and battery
7:03 p.m. – E. Main, alarm-burglary/others
7:38 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:17 p.m. – Sycamore/N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:33 p.m. – 800 block Ferry, assault and battery
March 17
12:20 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
9:54 a.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident
10:49 a.m. – 200 block N. Lincoln, violation of controlled substance act
10:53 a.m. – 300 block N. Seventh, fraud
12:31 p.m. – 1700 block Terminal, assault and battery
1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
1:37 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop
1:55 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
2:47 p.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, abandoned vehicle
3:03 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, suspicious person
4:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant
4:24 p.m. – 1000 block Winchester, alarm-burlgary/others
4:59 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:07 p.m. – S. Ninth/Beaver, violation of controlled substance act
8:27 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned
8:39 p.m. – E. Main, malicous destruction of property
March 18
12:03 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation
12:45 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop
3:52 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
7:58 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, suspicious vehicle
8:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft
8:48 a.m. – 900 block Lake, assault and battery
9:15 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, violation of controlled substance act
11:48 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
12:40 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, violation of controlled substance act
2:12 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, alarm-burglary/others
3:47 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:58 p.m. – 200 block N. Eighth, obstruction of justice/warrant
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:19 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:03 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
9:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
9:11 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, property destruction accident
10:10 p.m. – Michigan/E. Main, traffic stop