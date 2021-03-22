Niles Police Log: March 11-18

March 11

2:20 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:42 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4:54 a.m. – Ferry/N. 13th, traffic stop

6:19 a.m. – 600 block N. 13th, property destruction accident

7:53 a.m. – 900 block Ferry, property destruction accident

7:59 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:36 a.m. – 600 block Woodruff, attempt to locate

9:49 a.m. – 200 block Cass, structure fire

12:19 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

12:36 p.m. – 200 block Parkway, disturbance

2:04 p.m. – 500 block Platt, suspicious person

2:14 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, found property

2:43 p.m. – Marion/S. 13th, abandoned vehicle

3:26 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop

4:27 p.m. – N. Lincoln/Grant, property destruction accident

5:31 p.m. – 500 block N. Third, civil dispute

6:01 p.m. – N. Front/Sycamore, property destruction accident

7:15 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

8:03 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop

8:21 p.m. – Oak/S. 14th, traffic stop

8:29 p.m. – S. 11th/Fort, traffic stop

8:55 p.m. – N. Seventh/E. Main, traffic stop

11:21 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, attempt to locate

11:21 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

11:23 p.m. – Broadway/N. Fifth, traffic stop

11:34 p.m. – S. Third/Superior, traffic stop

March 12

3:59 p.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

6:59 a.m. – E. Main/Silverbrook, traffic stop

8:09 a.m. – 900 block Oak, malicious destruction of property

9:27 a.m. – 1300 block Sheridan, abandoned vehicle

9:48 a.m. – Wayne/N. Seventh, traffic stop

10 a.m. – N. Sixth/Wayne, traffic stop

10:35 a.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

10:57 a.m. – 1300 block Oak, arrest

11:16 a.m. – 200 block S. Lincoln, breaking and entering

11:30 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, alarm-burglary/others

11:40 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, suspicious person

11:54 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

2:01 p.m. – S. 11th/E. Main, traffic stop

3:07 p.m. – 100 block S. Fifth, property destruction accident

3:17 p.m. – 1400 block Eagle, assault and battery

4:53 p.m. – S. Third/Maple, traffic stop

5:12 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

6:43 p.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, suspicious person

7:02 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, be on lookout

7:41 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, disturbance

8:47 p.m. – S. Third/Fort, traffic stop

8:54 p.m. – Cass/N. 17th, traffic stop

9:04 p.m. – Lake/N. 14th, traffic stop

9:48 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

10:38 p.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop

10:58 p.m. – N. 13th/Wayne, traffic stop

11 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, traffic stop

March 13

5:02 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

6:41 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, noise

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:04 a.m. – 900 block Wayne, alarm-burglary/others

9:42 a.m. – E .Main/George, traffic stop

9:58 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

10:02 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, alarm-burglary/others

11:56 a.m. – Wayne/N. Front, traffic stop

12:45 p.m. – Broadway/N. 11th, traffic stop

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:29 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

1:36 p.m. – S. 13th/Oak, animal

1:39 p.m. – 1200 block Howard, malicious destruction of property

1:54 p.m. – 300 block Carefree, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

2:52 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, resisting and obstructing police

3:14 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, abandoned vehicle

3:58 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

4:33 p.m. – 700 block Ferry, attempt to locate

4:43 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, alarm-burglary/others

5:57 p.m. – N. Front/Wayne, suspicious person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:16 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, traffic

8:04 p.m. – 800 block Iroquois, suspicious vehicle

8:41 p.m. – N. Fifth/Dey, traffic stop

8:52 p.m. – N. Fifth/Lake, traffic stop

8:53 p.m. – N. Sixth/Ash, traffic sotp

9:01 p.m. – S. 16th/E. Main, traffic stop

10:49 p.m. – S. 13th/Lambert, traffic stop

11:20 p.m. – 1400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

11:44 p.m. – Sycamore, suspicious vehicle

11:56 p.m. – 1700 block Broadway, suspicious person

March 14

12:18 a.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

12:30 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, suspicious vehicle

1:13 a.m. – N. Lincoln/Union, traffic stop

3:06 a.m. – Oak/S. 14th, operating under influence of liquor

4:14 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:58 a.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

9:50 a.m. – 500 block N. 14th, utility

12:51 p.m. – N. 18th/Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

3:35 p.m. – S. 11th/Silverbrook, property destruction accident

4:19 p.m. – Maple/S. 11th, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:48 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop

9:40 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant

11:21 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop

11:29 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

11:36 p.m – N. Barrett/Union, traffic stop

11:48 p.m. 0 N. 14th/Merrifield, traffic stop

11:58 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

March 15

12:12 a.m. – 900 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

12:20 a.m. – S. Third, suspicious person

12:59 a.m. – 600 block N. Fifth, disturbance

8:58 a.m. – Lake/N. 16th, traffic stop

12:03 p.m. – Lake/N. 15th, traffic stop

12:12 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 14th, traffic stop

12:39 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

1:46 p.m. – Lake/Terminal, traffic stop

2:12 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

3:03 p.m. – 20th/Baldwin, traffic stop

3:51 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

5:19 p.m. N. Second/E. Main, unwanted person

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

7:12 p.m. – 1200 block S. 15th, threat

8:55 p.m. – 900 bloc Cherry, arrest

9:29 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, noise

9:59 p.m. – 900 block Chery, obstruction of justice/warrant

March 16

1:12 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

2 a.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

2:09 a.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop

3:32 a.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:05 a.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

7:19 a.m. – N. Lincoln/First, traffic stop

9:27 a.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop

10:50 a.m. – 500 block S. Third, motor vehicle theft

11:28 a.m. – 900 block S. Third, abandoned vehicle

1:30 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop

1:42 p.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop

1:57 p.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, suspicious situation

2 p.m. – 1400 block Sheridan, abandoned vehicle

2:43 p.m. – 700 block S. 16th, noise

5:03 p.m. – 1200 block S. 15th, assault and battery

7:03 p.m. – E. Main, alarm-burglary/others

7:38 p.m. – 1600 block Cherry, obstruction of justice/warrant

10:17 p.m. – Sycamore/N. Fifth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

10:33 p.m. – 800 block Ferry, assault and battery

March 17

12:20 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

9:54 a.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident

10:49 a.m. – 200 block N. Lincoln, violation of controlled substance act

10:53 a.m. – 300 block N. Seventh, fraud

12:31 p.m. – 1700 block Terminal, assault and battery

1 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

1:37 p.m. – S. Fifth/Superior, traffic stop

1:55 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

2:47 p.m. – 1600 block Silverbrook, abandoned vehicle

3:03 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, suspicious person

4:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, obstruction of justice/warrant

4:24 p.m. – 1000 block Winchester, alarm-burlgary/others

4:59 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:07 p.m. – S. Ninth/Beaver, violation of controlled substance act

8:27 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned

8:39 p.m. – E. Main, malicous destruction of property

March 18

12:03 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, suspicious situation

12:45 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, traffic stop

3:52 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

7:58 a.m. – 1500 block Inner, suspicious vehicle

8:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft

8:48 a.m. – 900 block Lake, assault and battery

9:15 a.m. – 400 block E. Main, violation of controlled substance act

11:48 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

12:40 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, violation of controlled substance act

2:12 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, alarm-burglary/others

3:47 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

5:58 p.m. – 200 block N. Eighth, obstruction of justice/warrant

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

8:19 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

9:03 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

9:09 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

9:11 p.m. – Silverbrook/S. 11th, property destruction accident

10:10 p.m. – Michigan/E. Main, traffic stop