expand
Ad Spot

March 23, 2021

Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

By Submitted

Published 9:12 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Paw Paw — Michigan State University Extension recently announced its 4-H Caps for Benches challenge.

Each year $435 million worth of all recyclable materials are sent from Michigan households to Michigan landfills. This program challenges current 4-H youth across Berrien and Van Buren counties to become environmental stewards by collecting recyclable plastic materials that will be melted down into benches, tables, garden planters, etc., which in turn will be donated back to the local community. This county-to-county challenge started on March 15 with collection lasting until May 30.

“We are asking those residing in Van Buren and Berrien counties to help the 4-H youth with this challenge by collecting caps/lids,’ said Janice Zerbe, extension educator.

Acceptable are lids and caps  with a 2, 4, 04 5 recycle number. These include the following: medicine bottle caps (info packet removed), milk jug lids, creamer caps, detergent caps, hair spray caps, toothpaste caps, deodorant caps, applesauce pouch caps, drink bottle caps, flip top caps (ketchup, mustard), spout caps, ointment tube caps, baby food caps, shampoo/conditioner caps, cottage cheese lids, coffee lids, butter lids, cream cheese container lids, spice lids, ice cream lids under 8” diameter, peanut butter lids , mayonnaise jar lids, yogurt lids, cool whip container lids, Pringles can lids, bug spray lids, and sunscreen lids.

Unacceptable are lids or caps with a 1, 3, 6 or 7 recycle number. These include the following: any metal, drink bottles, prescription bottles, trigger sprays, all fast food drinks, trash, cardboard liners, all food containers, lotion pumps, soap pumps, grocery bags, k-cups or straws, any paper, and human or animal medical supplies.

All caps/lids must be cleaned prior to dropping them off. To make arrangements to drop off caps/lids or to find a drop off location, contact Kelly Stelter for Berrien County, grandtke@msu.edu (269) 927-5674 ext. 4015 or Janice Zerbe for Van Buren County, rajzerj@msu.edu or 9269) 657-8213. All individuals/families dropping off caps/lids must wear a face mask.

More News

Lake Michigan College named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’

Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

Rangers, Wildcats eliminated from state tournament

Niles City Council votes 5-2 to keep The NODE

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’

Berrien County

Berrien, Van Buren youth encouraged to partake in 4-H Caps for Benches challenge

News

Niles City Council votes 5-2 to keep The NODE

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 629,612 cases, 15,903 deaths

Berrien County

Drug charges land Indiana man probation

Berrien County

Statewide tornado drill scheduled for Wednesday

Berrien County

Area resident gets probation, jail time for destruction of police property

Education

Niles Community Schools teacher arrested on assault charges

Berrien County

Area fire departments urge caution for spring cleanup burns

Berrien County

LMC Honors Program to host social justice discussion panel

News

Niles Police Log: March 11-18

Cass County

Berrien Springs man injured in Howard Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart woman dies in Milton Township crash

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: March 8-12

Business

East Main Gardens celebrates 100 years of business

Cass County

Dowagiac woman gets prison for meth, cocaine possession

Dowagiac

Niles man killed in Silver Creek Township crash

Cass County

Elkhart man sentenced to Cass County Jail on meth charges

News

Suspects arrested for Niles home invasion robbery

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club marches on amid pandemic

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners oppose change to micropolitan status

Cass County

Niles man sentenced up to 15 years for standoff with police

Cass County

Cass County commissioners urge state to allow regional approach for COVID-19 restrictions

Berrien County

MDHHS expands capacity at outdoor stadiums, arenas; increases testing to protect youth in sports