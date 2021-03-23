COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien County reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 11,324 COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths, up from 229 deaths reported Monday.

Cass County reported 3,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,022 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,314 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 633,191 COVID-19 cases and 15,919 related deaths.