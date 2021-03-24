COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 637,645 cases, 15,935 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 11,365 COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 5,055 cases and 87 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 10,344 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 637,645 COVID-19 cases and 15,935 related deaths.