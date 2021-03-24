Daily Data: Thursday, March 25
WRESTLING
Division 3 Regional
At Constantine
SOUTH HAVEN 45, DOWAGIAC 26
119: Blake Hassevoort (SH) p. Cody White 1:40; 125: Israel Villegas (D) p. Corbin Fitch 3:20; 130: Dustin Sirk (D) d. Karlie Woodall 11-4; 135: Pedro Brito (D) d. Ethan Emerson 9-4; 140: Jaden Hollis (SH) d. Zachary Gettig 9-2; 145: Roderic Yelding (SH) p. Jonathon Phillips 5:40; 152: Jeremy Rowland (SH) p. Noah Phillips 3:08; 160: Trevor Winkel (SH) p. Dylan Anderson 1:14; 171: Xander Willet (SH) p. Braqsten Whitaker 3:36; 189: Brayan Parades (D) d. Travis Jordan 10-8; 215: Preston Calvert (SH) wins by forfeit; 285: Wyatt Bailey (D) wins by forfeit; 103: Ronaldo Vergara (SH) p. A.J. Munson 1:18; 112: Jordan Simpson (D) t.f. Osvaldo Vergara 22-6
Division 2 Regional
At Gull Lake
LAKESHORE 36, EDWARDSBURG 33
285: Drew Bidwell (E) d. Malachi Bell 3-0; 103: Joseph Ramirez (L) p. Caden Manfred 3:17; 112: Cubby Wolf (L) p. Braden Lungren 1:27; 119: Cameron Litaker (L) p. Killian Stankiewicz 1:10; 125: Brad Muna (L) d. Nick Eaton 5-4; 130: Andrew Castelucci (E) d. Kent Heppler 5-3; 135: Aaron Lucio (L) p. Colten Strawderman 1:29; 140: Micah Hanau (L) p. Zach Zache :25; 145: Austin Peacock (E) p. Luke Ponton 1:49; 152: Jackson Hoover (E) p. James Harris 1:27; 160: Jeremy Walker (E) p. Dan Vaughn 3:47; 171: Caden Reece (E) d. Tafara Rukunda 5-3; 189: Nathan Andrina (E) p. Matt Vaughtn 3:32; 215: R.J. Veldman (L) d. Tanner Hursh 3-1 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BRANDYWINE 51, BRIDGMAN 39
At Hartford
BRANDYWINE 51
Ellie Knapp 21, Olivia Laurita 2, Kallie Solloway 5, Marigrace Foster 6, Cortney Bates 9, Haley Scott 8. TOTALS: 21 6-12 51
BRIDGMAN 39
Olivia Tomlin 14, Brooklyn Wydick 4, Lily Badger 2, Arie Hackett 8, Sam Rydwelski 9, Yvonne Carranza 2. TOTALS: 18 3-10 39
Brandywine 11 25 35 51
Bridgman 4 12 23 39
3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Bates 3), Bridgman 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 14, Bridgman 11. varsity records: Bridgman 7-7, Brandywine 10-2
THREE RIVERS 60, NILES 56 OT
Division 2 District Semifinals
At Dowagiac
THREE RIVERS 60
Macy Ivins 7, Gabby Charvat 9, Rylie Kelly 9, Kali Heivilin 13, Alivia Knapp 9, Emma Stasiuk 0, Natalie Barnes 13, Illy Taylor 0, Rylie Glass 0. TOTALS: 23 10-16 60
NILES 56
Kamryn Patterson 8, Bailey Bickel 13, Amara Palmer 11, Natalie Lucero 0, Sydney Skarbek 11. Alexis Rauch 9, Amirah Lee 4. TOTALS: 23 6-14 56
Three Rivers 18 30 38 51 60
Niles 6 20 39 51 56
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 4 (Ivins, Kelly 2, Heivilin). Niles 4 (Patterson 2, Palmer, Skarbek). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 15 (Heivilin), Niles 18 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 12-2, 9-8
EDWARSBURG 69, CONSTANTINE 42
At Dowagiac
CONSTANTINE 42
Riley Smith 10, Natalie Whitaker 4, Leah Dumm 20, Megan McNamara 2, Maddy Cullifer 1, Charlie Balcom 5. TOTALS: 17 5-12 42
EDWARDSBURG 69
Ella Castelucci 6, Paige Albright 2, Macy Laubach 19, Katie Schaible 14, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 2, Caitlin Tighe 8, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 2. Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 29 7-11 69
Constantine 8 20 37 42
Edwardsburg 18 39 57 69
3-point baskets: Constantine 3 (Dumm 2, Balcom), Edwardsburg 4 (Labauch, Ka. Schaible 2, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Constantine 14 (none) Edwardsburg 14 (none). Varsity records: Constantine 10-6, Edwardsburg 10-3
BUCHANAN 56, LAKESHORE 34
Division 2 District Semifinal
At Benton Harbor
BUCHANAN 56
Hailey Jonatzke 8, Jillian McKean 3, LaBria Austin 13, Claire Shelton 5, Alea Fisher 4, Alexa Burns 4, Faith Carson 19. TOTALS: 21 8-14 56
LAKESHORE 34
Alex Hardin 2, Ainsley Ashby 3, Bella Chavez 7, Olivia Trivedi 9, Riley Pifer 2, Gabby Conway 9, Genesis Dixon 2. TOTALS: 15 3-7 34
Buchanan 19 34 44 56
Lakeshore 5 9 22 34
3-point baskets: Buchanan 6 (Austin 2, Shelton 1, Jonatzke 1, McKean 1, Fisher 1), Lakeshore 1 (Ashby 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 12, Lakeshore 14. Varsity records: Buchanan 12-0, Lakeshore 4-11