Daily Data: Thursday, March 25

WRESTLING

Division 3 Regional

At Constantine

SOUTH HAVEN 45, DOWAGIAC 26

119: Blake Hassevoort (SH) p. Cody White 1:40; 125: Israel Villegas (D) p. Corbin Fitch 3:20; 130: Dustin Sirk (D) d. Karlie Woodall 11-4; 135: Pedro Brito (D) d. Ethan Emerson 9-4; 140: Jaden Hollis (SH) d. Zachary Gettig 9-2; 145: Roderic Yelding (SH) p. Jonathon Phillips 5:40; 152: Jeremy Rowland (SH) p. Noah Phillips 3:08; 160: Trevor Winkel (SH) p. Dylan Anderson 1:14; 171: Xander Willet (SH) p. Braqsten Whitaker 3:36; 189: Brayan Parades (D) d. Travis Jordan 10-8; 215: Preston Calvert (SH) wins by forfeit; 285: Wyatt Bailey (D) wins by forfeit; 103: Ronaldo Vergara (SH) p. A.J. Munson 1:18; 112: Jordan Simpson (D) t.f. Osvaldo Vergara 22-6

Division 2 Regional

At Gull Lake

LAKESHORE 36, EDWARDSBURG 33

285: Drew Bidwell (E) d. Malachi Bell 3-0; 103: Joseph Ramirez (L) p. Caden Manfred 3:17; 112: Cubby Wolf (L) p. Braden Lungren 1:27; 119: Cameron Litaker (L) p. Killian Stankiewicz 1:10; 125: Brad Muna (L) d. Nick Eaton 5-4; 130: Andrew Castelucci (E) d. Kent Heppler 5-3; 135: Aaron Lucio (L) p. Colten Strawderman 1:29; 140: Micah Hanau (L) p. Zach Zache :25; 145: Austin Peacock (E) p. Luke Ponton 1:49; 152: Jackson Hoover (E) p. James Harris 1:27; 160: Jeremy Walker (E) p. Dan Vaughn 3:47; 171: Caden Reece (E) d. Tafara Rukunda 5-3; 189: Nathan Andrina (E) p. Matt Vaughtn 3:32; 215: R.J. Veldman (L) d. Tanner Hursh 3-1 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 51, BRIDGMAN 39

At Hartford

BRANDYWINE 51

Ellie Knapp 21, Olivia Laurita 2, Kallie Solloway 5, Marigrace Foster 6, Cortney Bates 9, Haley Scott 8. TOTALS: 21 6-12 51

BRIDGMAN 39

Olivia Tomlin 14, Brooklyn Wydick 4, Lily Badger 2, Arie Hackett 8, Sam Rydwelski 9, Yvonne Carranza 2. TOTALS: 18 3-10 39

Brandywine 11 25 35 51

Bridgman 4 12 23 39

3-point baskets: Brandywine 3 (Bates 3), Bridgman 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 14, Bridgman 11. varsity records: Bridgman 7-7, Brandywine 10-2

THREE RIVERS 60, NILES 56 OT

Division 2 District Semifinals

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 60

Macy Ivins 7, Gabby Charvat 9, Rylie Kelly 9, Kali Heivilin 13, Alivia Knapp 9, Emma Stasiuk 0, Natalie Barnes 13, Illy Taylor 0, Rylie Glass 0. TOTALS: 23 10-16 60

NILES 56

Kamryn Patterson 8, Bailey Bickel 13, Amara Palmer 11, Natalie Lucero 0, Sydney Skarbek 11. Alexis Rauch 9, Amirah Lee 4. TOTALS: 23 6-14 56

Three Rivers 18 30 38 51 60

Niles 6 20 39 51 56

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 4 (Ivins, Kelly 2, Heivilin). Niles 4 (Patterson 2, Palmer, Skarbek). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 15 (Heivilin), Niles 18 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 12-2, 9-8

EDWARSBURG 69, CONSTANTINE 42

At Dowagiac

CONSTANTINE 42

Riley Smith 10, Natalie Whitaker 4, Leah Dumm 20, Megan McNamara 2, Maddy Cullifer 1, Charlie Balcom 5. TOTALS: 17 5-12 42

EDWARDSBURG 69

Ella Castelucci 6, Paige Albright 2, Macy Laubach 19, Katie Schaible 14, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 2, Caitlin Tighe 8, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 2, Lindsey Dalenberg 2. Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 29 7-11 69

Constantine 8 20 37 42

Edwardsburg 18 39 57 69

3-point baskets: Constantine 3 (Dumm 2, Balcom), Edwardsburg 4 (Labauch, Ka. Schaible 2, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Constantine 14 (none) Edwardsburg 14 (none). Varsity records: Constantine 10-6, Edwardsburg 10-3

BUCHANAN 56, LAKESHORE 34

Division 2 District Semifinal

At Benton Harbor

BUCHANAN 56

Hailey Jonatzke 8, Jillian McKean 3, LaBria Austin 13, Claire Shelton 5, Alea Fisher 4, Alexa Burns 4, Faith Carson 19. TOTALS: 21 8-14 56

LAKESHORE 34

Alex Hardin 2, Ainsley Ashby 3, Bella Chavez 7, Olivia Trivedi 9, Riley Pifer 2, Gabby Conway 9, Genesis Dixon 2. TOTALS: 15 3-7 34

Buchanan 19 34 44 56

Lakeshore 5 9 22 34

3-point baskets: Buchanan 6 (Austin 2, Shelton 1, Jonatzke 1, McKean 1, Fisher 1), Lakeshore 1 (Ashby 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 12, Lakeshore 14. Varsity records: Buchanan 12-0, Lakeshore 4-11