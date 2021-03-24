expand
March 24, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, March 24

By Staff Report

Published 11:11 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 2 District

BUCHANAN 71, DOWAGIAC 45

At Niles

DOWAGIAC 45

Will Goodrich 0, Ethan Hannapel 2, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 14, Nate Judd 5, Michael Smith 6, Jordan Hardin 13. TOTALS: 17 7-13 45

BUCHANAN 71

Jake Zelmer 0, Keeghan Pelley 4, John Gartrland 0, Gavin Fazi 14, Levi Zelmer 6, Johnny Rager 2, Cade Preissing 7, Connor Legault 0, Logan Carson 21, Brady Thompson 0, Paul VanOverberghe 0, Macoy West 14. Jack Branch 0, Troy Holloway 3. TOTALS: 26 14-17 71

 

Dowagiac        13        15        26        45

Buchanan        18        38        56        71

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 4 (H. Weller, Judd, Smith 2), Buchanan 5 (L. Zelmer 2, Carson, West 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 18 (Hannapel), Buchanan 17 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 3-12, Buchanan 10-5

 

NILES 57, BERRIEN SPRINGS 55

At Niles

NILES 57

Zach Stokes 10, Austin Bradley 15, Casey Marlin 8, Michael Gilcrese 8, Kimoni McClean 0, Elijah Hester 4, Dimetrius Butler 12, Murray Allan 0. TOTALS: 22 8-15 57

BERRIEN SPRINGS 55

James York 12, Jamal Hailey 4, Marshall McFarland 7, Kole Blasko 7, Zeb Bodtke 13, Lucas Rindfield 1, Ashton Sheline 0, Aiden Rindfield 11. TOTALS: 23 3-13 55

 

Niles                9          20        36        57

Berrien            21        26        44        55

3-point baskets: Niles 5 (Bradley 4, Butler 1), Berrien Springs 6 (A. Rindfield 3, York 2, Bodtke 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 16 (none), Berrien Springs 16 (Blasko). Varsity records: Niles 3-13, Berrien Springs 5-10

