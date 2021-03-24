John Seculoff celebrates five-year anniversary with Edward Jones

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac company is recognizing an employee for five years of service.

Financial advisors at Edward Jones believe in partnering for positive impact to improve the wellbeing of their clients and colleagues, and to better their communities and society, officials said. They said John Seculoff, a financial advisor in Dowagiac, has embodied that philosophy and is now celebrating his five-year anniversary with the firm and his clients.

“Joining Edward Jones five years ago was the right decision. There’s been nothing more rewarding than working together with my clients over the years and setting the financial path that helps them live their best lives,” Seculoff said. “I’ve built so many wonderful relationships that inspire me to continue serving my clients and this community.”

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.