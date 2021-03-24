Land Sharks call Edwardsburg Sports Complex home

EDWARDSBURG — The Land Sharks travel baseball and softball teams are under new management.

Shane Bays, of Edwardsburg, has been a coach and advocate for all youth sports for many years, but particularly baseball and softball. Shane and his wife, Renee, have three children that are involved in many sports in addition to baseball and softball, and the family has also been supporters of the sports complex.

The Land Sharks will continue to call the Edwardsburg Sports Complex home, but with a large increase in activity this year.

Land Sharks teams will be practicing and hosting tournaments in the new “quad” at ESC, which features four diamonds, two battle cages on-site, concession stands, covered dugouts and plenty of parking.

There are two tournaments planned for this summer that the Land Sharks are currently taking registrations for:

ESC Summer Swing — June 18 to June 21 — 9U-13U baseball; 10U-14U softball and 14U-17U high school baseball

ESC Battle of the Burg — July 24 and 25 — 10U-14U baseball and 12U-16U softball

More information about the tournaments can be found on the Land Sharks website at shkbaseball.com. A link can also be found at edwardsburgsportscomplex.org.