March 24, 2021

Wanted Dowagiac man arrested in San Antonio

By Staff Report

Published 12:39 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man wanted on child pornography charges has been arrested, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Kevin Lee Hanner, 52, was taken into custody in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, March 24 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Thursday, March 4. 

Hanner was taken into custody by the FBI San Antonio office and will be transported back to Cass County. He is facing seven counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and five counts of child sexually abusive material, additional charges after being arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15 in October 2020. Bond is set at $40,000 cash/surety.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Dowagiac Police Department, Saint Joseph, Michigan FBI, San Antonio, Texas FBI and the San Antonio Police Department. 

“The Dowagiac Police Department would like to thank the public for all of the TIPS in locating Mr. Hanner,” said the department in a statement. “This is a perfect example of the public and law enforcement working together to apprehend a wanted felon.” 

Hanner had been known in the Dowagiac culinary world for several years as the former general manager of downtown restaurant Wood Fire Trattoria. The restaurant promptly fired Hanner following his October arrest.

Hanner is currently listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry. His past offenses include a 1989 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and a 1996 conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

