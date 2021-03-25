expand
Ad Spot

March 25, 2021

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

By Max Harden

Published 11:47 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Two area residents were killed in a house fire Thursday morning.

At 6:54 a.m. Thursday morning, the Dowagiac Fire Department and Wayne Township Fire Department were dispatched to a reported house fire at 310 E. Telegraph in the city of Dowagiac.

The fire department was en route and noted visible fire conditions four blocks away and arrived on scene within three minutes. They reported a working fire with flames visible in the front and left sides of the two-story building as viewed from the street along with possible occupants still in the residence.

Fire crews worked aggressively to enter the structure for search and rescue operations but were slowed by fire involvement and building contents. Firefighting efforts continued and Indian Lake and Sister Lakes Departments were called to assist. Firefighters searched as fire conditions improved and located two victims in an upstairs room. The victims had succumbed to fire conditions.

The State Police Fire Investigation Unit was called as well as the Medical Examiner’s Group from Western Michigan University’s Pathology Department to assist with the investigation. Both victims were taken to the Kalamazoo Pathology Unit for post mortem examinations. Cassopolis Fire was also called and was on standby in the area for additional coverage.

The investigation reveals the fire started on the first floor and spread rapidly in the house and up the stairs blocking the only access. There were no smoke detectors in the residence. Names are being withheld at this time pending family notification and pathology examinations. The cause of the fire per the Fire Investigation Unit is pending at this time but is determined accidental.

Also assisting at the fire was the Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, SEMCO Gas, Midwest Energy, and American Electric Power.

More News

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

ROUNDUP: Bobcats, Bucks advance to district championship games

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE

Buchanan

Six local swimmers compete at Great Lakes YMCA Zone Championship

Dowagiac

Miss Dowagiac 2021 pageant canceled due to COVID-19

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 637,645 cases, 15,935 deaths

Business

Sister Lakes Brewing Company to renovate outdoor seating space

News

Niles receives funding through American Rescue Plan Act

News

MDARD outlines the safe use of pesticides for gardening, landscaping

Cass County

Wanted Dowagiac man arrested in San Antonio

Buchanan

Southwest Michigan students honored for top academic achievement through national community college honor society

Business

John Seculoff celebrates five-year anniversary with Edward Jones

Dowagiac

Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce to host 20th annual Easter Eggstravaganza

Education

Niles High School Key Club creates Green Committee for environmental service

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports one new COVID-19 death

News

Niles city officials to apply for DNR grant for Pucker Street Dam park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves purchase of section of Zeke’s Restaurant for $95,000

Buchanan

Paid maternity leave proposal fails in split vote by Buchanan City Commission

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College named a ‘Voter Friendly Campus’