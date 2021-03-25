Daily Data: Friday, March 26
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAKESHORE 70, NILES 50
At Niles
LAKESHORE 70
Grant Gondrezick II 25, Grant Ruddell 6, JJ Bushu 10, Gavin Foster 9, TJ Mitchell 13, Joseph Lake 5, Ryan Korfmacher 2, Seth Shiel 0, Wesley Deja 0, Brandon Hodder 0, Vaughn Hurdle 0, Jack Bushu 0, Zack Ort 0. TOTALS: 26 11-12 70
NILES 50
George Pullen 15, Zach Stokes 6, Dimetrius Butler 0, Austin Bradley 8, Michael Gilcrese 9, Casey Marlin 8, Kimoni McClean 2, Elijah Hester 2, Murray Allan 0, Jake Fletcher 0, Ethan Chambliss 0, Talon Brawley 0, Jordan Jones 0. TOTALS: 22 4-7 50
Lakeshore 17 35 58 70
Niles 9 19 36 50
3-point baskets: Lakeshore 7 (Gondrezick 3, Ruddell 2, Lake 1, Mitchell 1), Niles 2 (Bradley 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Lakeshore 9 (none), Niles 11 (none). Varsity records: Lakeshore 11-2, Niles 3-14
BUCHANAN 51, EDWARDSBURG 44
At Niles
EDWARDSBURG 44
Max Hafner 9, Isaac Merrill 12, Jaylynn Luster 2, Luke Stowasser 4, Brendan Byce 2, Jacob Pegura 8, Mason Crist 0, Jake Moore 7, JaKobe Luster 0. TOTALS: 17 7-15 44
BUCHANAN 51
Logan Carson 15, Gavin Fazi 14, John Gartland 13, Johnny Rager 1, Jack Branch 1, Cade Preissing 0, Macoy West 5, Levi Zelmer 0, Keeghan Pelley 0, Brady Thompson 2. TOTALS: 15 18-27 51
Buchanan 14 18 33 51
Edwardsburg 4 18 30 44
3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Gartland 2, West 1), Edwardsburg 3 (Moore 2, Hafner 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 15 (Fazi), Edwardsburg 17 (Moore). Varsity records: Buchanan 11-5, Edwardsburg 9-4
BRANDYWINE 60, MARCELLUS 51
At Bridgman
BRANDYWINE 60
Carson Knapp 6, Caleb Byrd 10, Gabe Gouin 9, Nate Orr 6, Jeramiah Palmer 4, Kendall Chrismon 25. TOTALS: 26 7-10 60
MARCELLUS 51
Drake Surach 9, Gavin Etter 30, Jaxon Ventilburg 2, Brady Ferguson 10, Andrew Brewer 0. TOTALS: 17 6-9 51
Brandywine 19 33 49 60
Marcellus 15 30 41 51
3-point baskets: Brandywine 1 (Chrismon 1), Marcellus 11 (Etter 8, Surach 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 11, Marcellus 13 (Brewer). Varsity records: Marcellus 11-7, Brandywine 10-2