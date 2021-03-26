expand
March 26, 2021

COA celebrates long-term employee

CASSOPOLIS — The Cass County Council on Aging celebrated the anniversary of a long-term employee this week.

Adrienne Glover celebrated her 25th anniversary with the COA Thursday.  She began her COA career as a client specialist when the COA was located over the bank in downtown Cassopolis and is currently the director of community living support for the care services department.

Glover has represented the COA on many boards and has served on several state committees that brought her to Lansing almost on a weekly basis. She is currently the supervisor of Calvin Township and is a lifelong resident of Cassopolis, where she raised her two
daughters.

Glover describes her work at the COA as a “learning journey with our local seniors.”

She has often been the face of the COA in the Cass County area through her community work and her dedication to home care and meals on wheels clients, as well as the COA home care staff.

“Thank you, Adrienne, for your 25 years of service to the COA and the seniors of Cass County,” said COA officials.  “You are a valuable resource of knowledge, dedication and compassion for this community and we appreciate all that you contribute to the care and well-being of those you serve.”

