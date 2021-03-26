UPDATED: Daily Data: Saturday, March 27

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 2, NILES 0

At Niles

Goals

ED – Morgan Laskowski (Vivian Tomas assist)

ED – Hannah Lamphier (Jenna Stowasser assist)

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 1-0, Niles 0-1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 66, THREE RIVERS 55

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 55

Macy Ivins 9, Gabby Charvat 0, Rylie Kelly 13, Kali Heivilin 16, Alivia Knapp 12, Emma Stasiuk 0, Natalie Barnes 5, Illy Taylor 0, Rylie Glass 0. TOTALS: 19 8-10 55

EDWARDSBURG 66

Ella Castelucci 13, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 19, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 4, Abby Bossler 4, Caitlin Tighe 3, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 0, Lexi Schimpa 0. TOTALS: 24 8-13 66

Three Rivers 14 27 44 55

Edwardsburg 15 29 42 66

3-point baskets: 9 (Ivins 3, Kelly 3, Heivilin, Knapp 2,), Edwardsburg 8 (Castelucci, Laubach, Ka. Schaible 5, Markel). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 14 (none), Edwardsburg 12 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers 12-3, Edwardsburg 11-3

HARTFORD 36, BRANDYWINE 28

At Hartford

Hartford 36

Marissa Solis 11, Alexis Snodgrass 9, Khashya McCoy 6, Mercedes Requenes 6, Vanessa Delarosa 2, Gillian Kuehnle 2. TOTALS: 11 13-23 36

Brandywine 28

Ellie Knapp 9, Haley Scott 6, Marigrace Foster 4, Tressa Hullinger 4, Malikiyyah Abdullah 3, Kallie Solloway 2. TOTALS: 12 2-5 28

Brandywine 6 8 20 28

Hartford 3 11 25 36

3-point baskets: Hartford 1 (Solis), Brandywine 2 (Knapp 2). Team fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 18 (none), Hartford 9 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 10-3, Hartford 11-5

BUCHANAN 61, SOUTH HAVEN 42

At Benton Harbor

BUCHANAN 61

Hailey Jonatzke 10, Jillian McKean 5, Katie DeVlaminck 2, LaBria Austin 9, Claire Shelton 0, Hannah Herman 3, Alea Fisher 4, Alexa Burns 10, Faith Carson 18. TOTALS: 19 20-31 61

SOUTH HAVEN 42

Jina Patel 1, Jordyn Holland 2, Taylor Williams 4, Alexis Eddy 2. Dayshauna Crowley 18, A. Young 2, Dayzha-Nique Crowley 13. TOTALS: 17 8-18 42

3-point goals: Buchanan 3 (Jonatzke, McKean, Herman) South Haven 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 17 (Carson) South Haven 22. Varsity records: Buchanan 13-0 South Haven 6-8