Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25
Monday, March 15
6:20 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, alarm — unfounded
7:12 a.m. 500 block of Riverside, suspicious situation
7:30 a.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic stop
7:47 a.m. — Commercial/Division, traffic stop
7:50 a.m. — Main/Parsonage, traffic stop
9:30 a.m. — 200 block of Commercial, alarm — unfounded
10:25 a.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/McCleary, traffic stop
11:50 a.m. — Main/Michigan, traffic stop
2:30 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, found property
3:30 p.m. — Marcellus/Nubour, traffic stop
3:35 p.m. — Helena/Clyborn, traffic policing
4:23 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., general non-criminal
6:18 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
6:58 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, juvenile issue
7:50 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, civil matter
10:06 p.m. — Middle Crossing/Yaw, traffic stop
Tuesday, March 16
4 a.m. — 100 block of N. Front, warrant arrest
10:43 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal
11:39 a.m. — 700 block of N. Front, general non-criminal
3:35 p.m. — N. Paul/Wolf, traffic stop
7 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
8:47 p.m. — LesterE. Telegraph, suspicious situation
9:03 p.m. — Pennsylvania/W. Division, traffic stop
11:30 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/Louise, traffic stop
11:43 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, general non-criminal
Wednesday, March 17
12:50 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
Friday, March 19
6:23 a.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., alarm — unfounded
7:06 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop
8:17 a.m. — W Prairie Ronde/Middle Crossing, traffic stop
8:37 a.m. — Colby/Keene, traffic accident
11:15 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal
12:42 p.m. — 300 block of Maple, general non-criminal
2:02 p.m. — Orchard/West, traffic stop
2:05 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, warrant arrest
3:24 p.m. — 200 block of Michigan, general assist
4:16 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, trespass
7:30 p.m. — 200 block of Haines, general assist
7:55 p.m. — M-51 S./Edwards, traffic policing
9:10 p.m. — Main/New York, traffic stop
9:21 p.m. — N. Front/E. Division, traffic stop
10:55 p.m. — Green/W. Wayne, traffic stop
11 p.m. — Green/W. Wayne, warrant arrest
11:55 p.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, suspicious situation
Saturday, March 20
12:37 a.m. 400 block of Cleveland, general assist
8:52 a.m. — 700 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded
10:14 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, general assist
11:10 a.m. — 600 block of Helena, general assist
2:23 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, trespass
3:22 p.m. — 400 block of Oak, general assist
4:39 p.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
7:15 p.m. — 300 block of First, malicious destruction of property
8:10 p.m. — 200 block of Hamilton, suspicious situation
8:42 p.m. — 400 block of West, larceny
10:05 p.m. — 200 block of Jones, suspicious situation
10:33 p.m. — 700 block of E. Prairie Ronde, general assist
10:58 p.m. — Bauer/W. Prairie Ronde, traffic accident
11:10 p.m. — M-51 S./Pokagon, traffic policing
Sunday, March 21
8:26 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
1:10 p.m. — 700 block of Percy, alarm — unfounded
4:09 p.m. — Commercial/Division, traffic stop
4:40 p.m. — 500 block of Chestnut, civil matter
6:00 p.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, found property
8:57 p.m. — Oak /James, traffic stop
9:42 p.m. — Hill /Riverside, traffic stop
Monday, March 22
12:45 a.m. — M-62/Whitney, traffic stop
1:04 a.m. — Walnut /W. High, traffic stop
1:52 a.m. — Hill /Clinton, traffic stop
2:10 a.m. — 28000 block of Yaw, suspicious situation
3:30 a.m. — Champlain/Crystal Springs, general assist
Wednesday, March 24
8:31 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic stop
10:03 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, traffic stop
1:50 p.m. — 300 block of Orchard, suspicious situation
4:01 p.m. — 200 block of Chestnut, alarm — unfounded
4:17 p.m. — 400 block of Walnut, alarm — unfounded
9:46 p.m. — 400 block of Cleveland, juvenile issue
10:12 p.m. — Park Place/Chesboro, traffic stop
Thursday, March 25
6:54 a.m. — 300 block of E. Telegraph, general assist
11:55 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, suspicious situation
1:35 p.m. 200 block of Oak, malicious destruction of property
2:25 p.m. — Riverside/E. Division, traffic stop
3:42 p.m. — 600 block of Spruce, alarm — unfounded
3:45 p.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, malicious destruction of property
7:25 p.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist
8:40 p.m. — 100 block of Andrew, assault
10:25 p.m. — 300 block of W. Telegraph, assault
11:50 p.m. — 200 block of E. Prairie Ronde, larceny
11:52 p.m. — 100 block of W. Division, larceny