Jimmy R. Lee II

Aug. 1, 1985 — March 27, 2021

Jimmy Ray “J.T.” Lee II, 35, of Niles, Michigan, departed Sunday, March 21, 2021. His life began Aug. 1, 1985 in Niles, Michigan to Jimmy Ray I and Cindy Lee.

Jimmy was employed at DuoForm, in Edwardsburg, as a machine operator. He was a 2004 Ross Beatty graduate. He excelled at football, baseball and basketball. He had many friends and everyone knew that if J.T. had, everyone had.

J.T. was known for his colorful swag and words of wisdom. He was a poet and a free and deep thinker. He left a catalog of his works. He had many special names like Tumbleweed, Big Baby, Uncle, Uncle Hulk, but Dad was the name he loved most. When I want to cry, I will just say ‘Scuse me while I kiss the sky. Although many things were left unsaid, Jimmy was loved and cherished by many. His soul is free but his strength lives on.

J.T. will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his parents Jimmy Ray I and Cindy Lee of Phoenix, Arizona; two daughters, Tanaya Brown of Niles, Zophya Lee of Mishawaka; two sisters, Veronica (Vernell) Beckum of Phoenix, Arizona, LyRee (James) Adams of Grand Rapids; two brothers, Jordan (Deejra) Lee of Niles, Jacob (Jessica) Lee of Granger; maternal grandmother, Sally Robinson of San Diego, California; a special aunt, Shirley Lee of Cassopolis; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will gather Sunday, March 28, 2021 from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway St., Cassopolis.

J.T. will be laid to rest in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in Jimmy’s memory be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate. If you would like to donate by check, please write your check to Vibrant Emotional Health and mail it to Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Floor 19, New York, New York 10004.

Hearts ‘n’ skulls forever.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.