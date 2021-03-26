Lois I. Stethem, of Niles

Aug. 25, 1929 — March 24, 2021

Lois Irma Stethem, 91, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana

She was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, on Aug. 25, 1929, to the late Lyle and Helen (Moore) Webber. Lois graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1947, and furthered her education by attending college for a couple of years.

Lois worked as a secretary for several of the Brandywine elementary schools for 26 years. She had a passion for photography and had a talent for capturing the perfect shot. Many times her photographs would be on display at area shows. She loved her family above all else. Being a mother, grandmother, granny, nana, and great-grandmother was her greatest joy. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her companion Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roderick Webber, Arthur Webber, and Thayne Oppelt; and her life-long companion, Omer “Ray” Herschberger.

Lois is survived by her children, Nina (Doug) Ditsch of Niles, Bryan (Darlene) Stethem of South Bend, Larry Stethem of South Bend, and Kristi (Matt) Brazo of Niles; six grandchildren; Jamie (Bryan) Hall, Karlee Brazo, Brianne (Tom) Collier, Kyle (Erica) Stethem, Amanda Stethem, Rebeca Stethem; ten great-grandchildren; and her special friend, Nicki Wilken.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St. in Niles. Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m., also at the funeral home.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, our gathering is limited, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask, and hand sanitizing. We appreciate your assistance in helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to the Brandywine Library, or to a local Senior Center.

Lois’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctors Luke White and Stephen Joyce from Memorial Hospital, for their care and compassion, during her hospital stay.

