March 28, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Division 2 girls district title game

By Scott Novak

Published 8:50 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Like death and taxes, it seems inevitable that Wolverine Conference rivals Edwardsburg and Three Rivers will meet for the Division 2 District championship.

The Eddies and Wildcats squared off for the fifth straight year in the district championship game. Edwardsburg improved its record to 3-2 in those games with a 66-55 victory over Three Rivers at Dowagiac Union High School Friday night.

The Eddies (11-3) will host Buchanan in the Division 2 Regional semifinals Monday night.

