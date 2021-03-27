expand
Ad Spot

March 28, 2021

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

By Max Harden

Published 7:36 am Saturday, March 27, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Spring has officially “hopped” in candy and chocolate stores around the country.

The onset of Easter brings with it one of the busiest times of the year for purveyors of tasty treats, with customers ordering their favorite chocolate bunnies and chocolate Easter eggs.

Julie Johnson, owner of Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop, 130 S. Front St., Dowagiac, is reporting strong sales despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re probably as busy as any other Easter,” Johnson said. “We’re definitely busier than last Easter because nobody knew what was going to happen last year.”

According to Johnson, the shop has seen an uptick in over-the-phone orders this year.

“It’s been roughly a 50-50 split between in-person and phone orders,” she said. “There has been an increase of people ordering over the phone and following our Facebook page for specials.”

In addition to its wide selection of chocolate bunnies, crosses and eggs, Caruso’s “breakable eggs” have been a hit among customers this year. The item consists of a large, solid chocolate shell with an assortment of candies inside, and comes with a small wooden mallet customers can use to break open the egg for an interactive experience. Caruso’s also offers a breakable egg with an assortment of homemade chocolates inside.

“This is similar to the breakable hearts we did on Valentine’s Day,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen a lot of people purchase these for their centerpieces on their tables.”

Like Caruso’s, Veni’s Sweet Shop, 228 Main St., Niles, has been doing good business during Easter
season.

“We’ve been busy,” said general manager Linda Skwarcan. “We feel very lucky that our traffic has improved so much compared to last year. We got through Valentine’s Day, which was a very good one for us, and we immediately started making all sorts of bunnies, eggs, chocolate baskets and all of the seasonal things that we do.”

Skwarcan said the shop’s chocolate bunnies and eggs are traditionally her best sellers.

“Our Easter items are pretty stable from year to year,” she said. “We have a bunny Peep dipped in chocolate that is cute, but there isn’t a new product that has taken everything by storm.”

While the pandemic has done a number on both businesses, the easing of restrictions has started a slow return to a state of normalcy.

“We found last Easter very challenging with the amount of curbside orders we had because we’re not set up properly for curbside before COVID hit,” Skwarcan said. “It was very challenging to have some customers in the store picking items and people on the phone placing orders while you’re also trying to ship things and have people run things outside to cars. We’re looking forward to this year. We are happy to offer curbside and we still do it regularly but since we’ve been doing it for a year now, we’re pretty well adjusted.”

When asked what their favorite Easter candy was, Johnson and Skwarcan were quick to reply.

“I like cooking caramel,” Skwarcan said. “So for Easter we make caramel eggs and salted caramel eggs. The part of production I enjoy most is cooking the centers. Making the peanut butter melt away for the peanut butter eggs, the marshmallows for the marshmallow eggs, that’s what I enjoy the most.”

“It would probably be our cream eggs,” Johnson said. “They’re our individual creams, but we make them in egg shapes and put pretty flowers on them. They come in a variety of different flavors, and it’s something we don’t normally have in the store.”

Veni’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with masks required for entry. Orders can also be placed over the phone or online at venissweetshop.com. A list of Easter items can be found on the store’s Facebook page.

“One item we do not have yet is bunny caramel apples,” Skwarcan said. “They’re caramel apples with little faces, bunny ears and little marshmallow tushes. It’s an item we don’t want to make too early, since it’s an apple. Those will be available next week.

Caruso’s is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Saturday,  9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and is closed Sunday. Orders can be made in person or over the phone at (269) 782-6001, with updates regarding store items and specials regularly posted on the store’s Facebook page.

“Our items are great to put in Easter baskets,” Johnson said. “These are things you can’t find in your local drug store or grocery store. Even with our nostalgic candy stuff, you’ll find things that you can’t find anywhere else to make your Easter basket special.”

More News

Undefeated Buchanan wins Division 2 district championship

Brandywine girls basketball’s district title streak snapped by Hartford in 36-28 loss

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more

Business

Local candy stores enjoying strong Easter holiday sales

Berrien County

Two Buchanan men arrested following search warrant

Cass County

Cassopolis woman gets jail for using drugs on probation

Dowagiac

Organic farmer talks crops with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Cass County

COA celebrates long-term employee

News

CERA program to assist residents with rent, utility hardships due to COVID-19

News

Public hearings scheduled for three marijuana businesses

Cass County

Niles man will serve prison for kidnapping, assault

Berrien County

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visits Berrien County Health Department vaccine clinic

Dowagiac

Police identify victims of Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Cass County residents call for Second Amendment sanctuary county

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 15-25

News

Niles marijuana operation expands facility

Cass County

Great Start Collaborative to host training on diversity, equity

Cass County

2021 Cass County Fair to take place Aug. 1-7

Berrien County

Berrien County declares state of emergency

Business

Niles Daily Star honored as Newspaper of the Year finalist

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission votes to bring in experts to consult on short term rental ordinance

News

Niles Walmart to close until Saturday morning

Business

Niles veteran-owned business named semi-finalist in Veterans Business Battle

Dowagiac

Two dead in Dowagiac house fire

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library, community members team up for storytime program

News

Community, city council members split on decision to keep The NODE