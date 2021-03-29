expand
March 29, 2021

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

By Staff Report

Published 12:25 pm Monday, March 29, 2021

NILES — The American Legion Post 26 is seeking participants for the upcoming Memorial Day Parade in Niles.

The longtime tradition celebrating service men and women lost in the line of duty was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although this year’s event is more than two months away and has not yet been approved by city council, organizers are seeking interested participants now so that they are ready should the event go on as planned.  Participants will be notified if restrictions related to the pandemic would prevent the event from happening.

The parade begins  at State Street, travels through downtown and ends at Silverbrook Cemetery, and typically features veterans, antique cars, marching bands, public safety vehicles, and floats representing local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

This year’s event is scheduled to step off at 9 a.m. Memorial Day, May 31. All applications must be turned in by Thursday, May 20.

To participate, those interested should contact Odie Stewart at oneodiemon@yahoo.com or (269) 683-3855.

