April 1, 2021

Daily Data: Wednesday, March 31

By Staff Report

Published 9:30 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

BASEBALL

NILES 10, PAW PAW 0

At Niles

First Game

Paw Paw         000      000 – 0 3 2

Niles                101      062 – 10 6 2

Chase Lotsbaich (W), Drew Racht (4); Landen Harris (L), Jake Hindenach (5), Brayden Pease (5)

2B: Jude Abbadessa (N)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 0-1, Niles 1-0

 

SOFTBALL

NILES 6-10, PAW PAW 2-5

At Niles

First Game

Paw Paw         000      002      0 – 2 3 0

Niles                202      101      x – 6 10 0

Mya Sysen (W); Hannah Mellinger (L)

2B: Bailey Bickel (N), Chloe Hargreaves (N), Sysen (N)

HR: Maddison Wilder (PP)

 

Second Game

Paw Paw         120      02 – 5 8 5

Niles                302      5x – 10 8 0

Mya Sysen (W); Alana Burch (L)

2B: Chloe Hargreaves (N), Sysen (N), Emerson Gerrard (N), Hannah Mellinger (PP), Maddison Wilder (PP)

HR: Alexis Rauch (N)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 0-2, Niles 2-0

 

GIRLS SOCCER

LAKESHORE 6, EDWARDSBURG 0

At Stevensville

Halftime score

Lakeshore 3, Edwardsburg 0

 

Goals

Kiya Collins, Ellie Carlisle, Isabella Ceru, Jennah White, Lindsey Yack

 

Assists

Olivia Trivedi, Ceru, Yack, Elliott Delaforet, Carlisle

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 1-1

