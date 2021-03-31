Greg Smith, of Dowagiac

June 2, 1960 — March 26, 2021

Greg Smith, 60, of Dowagiac, passed away, Friday, March 26, 2021, at Borgess Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Greg’s name may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Those wishing to sign Greg’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Greg was born June 2, 1960, in Oak Lawn, Illinois to George & Bess (Witt) Smith. He graduated from Brother Rice High School in Oak Lawn, Class of 1978. Greg attended the University of DuBuque on a football scholarship, and finished his education at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. Greg was employed for many years at Creative Industries in Chicago Ridge before gaining employment in 1993 with Summit Polymers in Kalamazoo, retiring in 2007. On Nov. 4, 1994, he married the former Cynthia “Diane” Merriman in Oak Lawn. Greg had other business ventures as well. He formerly owned and operated The Cone Dock in Sister Lakes with his father for several years, and also Sister Lakes Automotive with his wife, Diane.

Greg was a kind and generous man with a big heart, who never met a stranger. He loved ‘70s music, riding his Harley, and was mechanically inclined with a sharp mind and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed restoring and working on his Trans Am and Dodge Charger. Greg followed all of the Chicago Sports teams except the White Sox, and cherished the time spent with his loving family and many friends.

Greg is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Jennifer & Sierra Smith, both of Dowagiac; his sister, Cheryl (Ken) Jozefowicz, of Oak Lawn; numerous nieces & nephews; his mother-in-law, Margaret Buit; his brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Logan (Vickie) Merriman, Greg (Denise) Merriman, Teresa (John) Jozefowicz, Mary (Gerald) Joyce; and his life-long best friend, John (Dawn) Kellogg. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Bess Smith.