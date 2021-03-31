Melannie Phillips, of Dowagiac

July 30, 1962 — March 25, 2021

Melannie Starr West-Phillips, 58, was born July 30, 1962, and passed away on March 25, 2021, at her home in Dowagiac. She was born to Ben and Elsie West in Buchanan, and married Ronnie/Ron Phillips on Oct. 30, 1981 in Cassopolis.

Melannie is survived by her mother Elsie West, of Dowagiac; four children, Ronnie (Megan) West, of Berrien Springs, Benjamin (Leanna) Phillips, of Dowagiac, Jeremy (Katie) Phillips-Guipe, of Niles, and Marya (Mike) Phillips-Clark, of Dowagiac; brother, Ben West, Jr.; and sisters, Kathy Lawrence and Shelley West; also grandchildren – Madisson, Kadria, Mackenzie, Michael, Jr., Nathaniel, Lillian, Benjamin, Jr., Veronica and Hayley. She was preceded in death by her father Ben West, Sr.; brother, Steven West; and sister, Teresea West.

Cremation has been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac, as per her wishes. A Celebration of life will be held at the Indian Lake Fire Department at 33104 Old M-62 W, Dowagiac, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Masks will be required both inside and outside, unless eating or for medical reasons. Please be respectful of the families wishes.