Niles Police Log: March 19-24

March 19

2:13 a.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle

4:56 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, assault and battery

8:47 a.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

9:41 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest

10:47 a.m. – S. 11th, utility

11:19 a.m. – E. Main/Maple, traffic stop

12:45 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop

12:55 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop

1:09 p.m. – Lake/N. 13th, traffic stop

1:36 p.m. – N. Eighth/Wayne, utility

4:01 p.m. – 200 block N. Sixth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:15 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop

4:38 p.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, resisting and obstructing police

6:46 p.m. – Howard/ N. 10th, suspicious person

7:08 p.m. – 100 block S. Third, civil dispute

8:38 p.m. – Lambert/S. 11th, traffic stop

9:04 p.m. – First, fireworks

9:09 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop

9:25 p.m. – N. Seventh/E. Main, traffic stop

9:37 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop

March 20

12:33 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, violation of controlled substance act

12:41 a.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, traffic stop

12:42 a.m. – 500 block Union, noise

1:52 a.m. – 600 block Platt, noise

3:45 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

5:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Barrett, utility

5:31 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest

7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

12:48 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, meals

1:57 p.m. – N. Fifth/Dey, traffic stop

4:37 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, threat

5:26 p.m. – N. Lincoln/First, traffic stop

5:32 p.m. – Cass/N. 13th, property destruction accident

6:46 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, traffic stop

6:55 p.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, traffic stop

7:58 p.m. – S. 13th/E. Main, property destruction accident

7:59 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, property destruction accident

8:40 p.m. – 1300 block Oak, intoxicated person

8:55 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop

8:59 p.m. – N. Fourth/Ferry, traffic stop

9:11 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, indecent exposure

10:32 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

10:41 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop

10:51 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

11:02 p.m. – 1300 block Wayne, malicious destruction of property

March 21

12:10 a.m. – 600 block Platt, intoxicated person

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:33 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, receiving and concealing stolen property

10:53 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, civil dispute

11:06 a.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop

12:07 p.m. – 1600 block Broadway, alarm-burglary/others

12:21 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop

1:20 p.m. – 300 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

1:53 p.m. – 1400 block Regent, civil dispute

3:52 p.m. – 700 block Howard, property destruction accident

4:11 p.m. – Cass/N. Ninth, suspicious situation

6:06 p.m. – 700 block Hickory, noise

6:08 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

6:46 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

7:23 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, traffic stop

7:40 p.m. – 1600 block Cass, threat

7:58 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, property destruction accident

8:29 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop

11:54 p.m. – 1500 block Inner, disturbance

March 22

2:49 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop

4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic

4:20 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop

8:25 a.m. – 700 block Platt, suspicious vehicle

8:42 a.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, disturbance

8:45 a.m. – 500 block Cass, traffic

9:23 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

9:28 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, abandoned vehicle

9:35 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, public peace/harassment

9:49 a.m. – 800 block N. 17th, harassment

10:13 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, public peace/harassment

11:32 a.m. – Lake/Airport, traffic stop

11:35 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

11:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle

12:08 p.m. – 900 block Lake, assault and battery

1:22 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, suspicious vehicle

2:01 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, animal

2:06 p.m. – 1600 block Eagle, civil dispute

2:24 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop

3:16 p.m. – 400 block N. 16th, civil dispute

3:50 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, noise

7:13 p.m. – 900 block S. Ninth, threat

7:17 p.m. – 1600 block Broadway, traffic

8:54 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property

9:26 p.m. – Burns/N. 11th, traffic stop

11:18 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop

March 23

12:51 a.m. – N. Fifth/Howard, traffic stop

1:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant

2:04 p.m. – Huron/S. Third, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended

4:16 a.m. – S. 17th/Oak, intoxicated person

8:44 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud-shoplifting

10:44 a.m. – 600 block Sycamore, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

11:17 a.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, traffic stop

11:54 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, trespass

12:39 p.m. – 900 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle

1:24 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

4:31 p.m. – E. Main/N. 10th, property destruction accident

4:38 p.m. – 1400 block Hickory, harassment

6:41 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, property destruction accident

9:08 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop

9:17 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop

10:22 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop

March 24

12:05 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop

12:45 a.m. – Chippewa/Chicago, traffic stop

1:05 a.m. – S. 11th/Cherry, traffic stop

1:42 a.m. – Oak/S. 18th, traffic stop

4:32 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-fire or CO

4:57 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-fire or CO

9:48 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, suspicious person

10:45 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, alarm-bank/business-hold up

11:15 a.m. – 500 block Bond, suspicious vehicle

11:43 a.m. – S. 14th/Oak, traffic stop

1:17 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, be on lookout

1:32 p.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop

1:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Vine, traffic stop

2:05 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation

3:48 p.m. – 700 block Oak, harassment

3:51 p.m. – N. 13th/Sycamore, property destruction accident

5:03 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, malicious destruction of property

5:21 p.m. – N. Ninth/Broadway, traffic stop

6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals

6:13 p.m. – 900 block Burns, abandoned vehicle

11:15 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others

11:15 p.m. – 900 block Bond, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended