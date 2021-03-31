Niles Police Log: March 19-24
March 19
2:13 a.m. – S. Third, suspicious vehicle
4:56 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, assault and battery
8:47 a.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
9:41 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, arrest
10:47 a.m. – S. 11th, utility
11:19 a.m. – E. Main/Maple, traffic stop
12:45 p.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
12:55 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
1:09 p.m. – Lake/N. 13th, traffic stop
1:36 p.m. – N. Eighth/Wayne, utility
4:01 p.m. – 200 block N. Sixth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:15 p.m. – N. Third/Cedar, traffic stop
4:38 p.m. – 400 block N. Fifth, resisting and obstructing police
6:46 p.m. – Howard/ N. 10th, suspicious person
7:08 p.m. – 100 block S. Third, civil dispute
8:38 p.m. – Lambert/S. 11th, traffic stop
9:04 p.m. – First, fireworks
9:09 p.m. – Grant/Spruce, traffic stop
9:25 p.m. – N. Seventh/E. Main, traffic stop
9:37 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, traffic stop
March 20
12:33 a.m. – 700 block Broadway, violation of controlled substance act
12:41 a.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, traffic stop
12:42 a.m. – 500 block Union, noise
1:52 a.m. – 600 block Platt, noise
3:45 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:38 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
5:09 a.m. – 100 block S. Barrett, utility
5:31 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, arrest
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
12:48 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, meals
1:57 p.m. – N. Fifth/Dey, traffic stop
4:37 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, threat
5:26 p.m. – N. Lincoln/First, traffic stop
5:32 p.m. – Cass/N. 13th, property destruction accident
6:46 p.m. – N. 12th/Wayne, traffic stop
6:55 p.m. – N. Third/Sycamore, traffic stop
7:58 p.m. – S. 13th/E. Main, property destruction accident
7:59 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
8:40 p.m. – 1300 block Oak, intoxicated person
8:55 p.m. – N. Seventh/Ferry, traffic stop
8:59 p.m. – N. Fourth/Ferry, traffic stop
9:11 p.m. – 800 block N. 13th, indecent exposure
10:32 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
10:41 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop
10:51 p.m. – 400 block S. 11th, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
11:02 p.m. – 1300 block Wayne, malicious destruction of property
March 21
12:10 a.m. – 600 block Platt, intoxicated person
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:33 a.m. – Grant/Parkway, receiving and concealing stolen property
10:53 a.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, civil dispute
11:06 a.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop
12:07 p.m. – 1600 block Broadway, alarm-burglary/others
12:21 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
1:20 p.m. – 300 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
1:53 p.m. – 1400 block Regent, civil dispute
3:52 p.m. – 700 block Howard, property destruction accident
4:11 p.m. – Cass/N. Ninth, suspicious situation
6:06 p.m. – 700 block Hickory, noise
6:08 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
6:46 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
7:23 p.m. – N. 13th/Broadway, traffic stop
7:40 p.m. – 1600 block Cass, threat
7:58 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, property destruction accident
8:29 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
11:54 p.m. – 1500 block Inner, disturbance
March 22
2:49 a.m. – N. Fifth/Hill, traffic stop
4 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, traffic
4:20 a.m. – Grant/N. Barrett, traffic stop
8:25 a.m. – 700 block Platt, suspicious vehicle
8:42 a.m. – 400 block N. Fourth, disturbance
8:45 a.m. – 500 block Cass, traffic
9:23 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:28 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, abandoned vehicle
9:35 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, public peace/harassment
9:49 a.m. – 800 block N. 17th, harassment
10:13 a.m. – N. 17th/Lake, public peace/harassment
11:32 a.m. – Lake/Airport, traffic stop
11:35 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
11:57 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, suspicious vehicle
12:08 p.m. – 900 block Lake, assault and battery
1:22 p.m. – 600 block Ferry, suspicious vehicle
2:01 p.m. – 1600 block Sycamore, animal
2:06 p.m. – 1600 block Eagle, civil dispute
2:24 p.m. – S. 14th/Silverbrook, traffic stop
3:16 p.m. – 400 block N. 16th, civil dispute
3:50 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, noise
7:13 p.m. – 900 block S. Ninth, threat
7:17 p.m. – 1600 block Broadway, traffic
8:54 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
9:26 p.m. – Burns/N. 11th, traffic stop
11:18 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop
March 23
12:51 a.m. – N. Fifth/Howard, traffic stop
1:09 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
2:04 p.m. – Huron/S. Third, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
4:16 a.m. – S. 17th/Oak, intoxicated person
8:44 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud-shoplifting
10:44 a.m. – 600 block Sycamore, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
11:17 a.m. – N. Fourth/E. Main, traffic stop
11:54 a.m. – 1700 block Broadway, trespass
12:39 p.m. – 900 block N. Fifth, parking/traffic/abandoned vehicle
1:24 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
4:31 p.m. – E. Main/N. 10th, property destruction accident
4:38 p.m. – 1400 block Hickory, harassment
6:41 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, property destruction accident
9:08 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
9:17 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop
10:22 p.m. – N. Sixth/E. Main, traffic stop
March 24
12:05 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
12:45 a.m. – Chippewa/Chicago, traffic stop
1:05 a.m. – S. 11th/Cherry, traffic stop
1:42 a.m. – Oak/S. 18th, traffic stop
4:32 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-fire or CO
4:57 a.m. – 1800 block Terminal, alarm-fire or CO
9:48 a.m. – 1400 block Eagle, suspicious person
10:45 a.m. – 300 block N. Second, alarm-bank/business-hold up
11:15 a.m. – 500 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
11:43 a.m. – S. 14th/Oak, traffic stop
1:17 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, be on lookout
1:32 p.m. – Lake/N. 10th, traffic stop
1:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Vine, traffic stop
2:05 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
3:48 p.m. – 700 block Oak, harassment
3:51 p.m. – N. 13th/Sycamore, property destruction accident
5:03 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, malicious destruction of property
5:21 p.m. – N. Ninth/Broadway, traffic stop
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:13 p.m. – 900 block Burns, abandoned vehicle
11:15 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
11:15 p.m. – 900 block Bond, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended