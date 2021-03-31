PHOTO GALLERY: Edwardsburg falls in regional title game

EDWARDSBURG — Visiting Wayland pull away in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s Division 2 Regional championship game to knock off Edwardsburg 61-48.

The Wildcats (12-2) advance to the state quarterfinals on Monday at a site yet to be determined where they will face Newaygo, which defeated No. 2-ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic 55-48 Wednesday night.

Edwardsburg, which was seeking the school’s first regional championship, finished the year at 12-4.