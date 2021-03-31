Ray Reeves, of Dowagiac

Sept. 17, 1969 — March 28, 2021

Ray Reeves, 51, of Dowagiac, passed away at his home, suddenly, of natural causes, on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Ray was born on Sept. 17, 1969, to Ronald and Cheryl (Ludington) Reeves in Dowagiac, Michigan.

He graduated from Dowagiac Union Schools. Ray went on to work for over twenty-eight years as a service technician, installing underground sprinklers for Garden Creations, LLC. He loved being outside, riding ATV’s, shooting guns, fishing, cookouts and mostly spending time with family.

On July 31, 1999, he wed Cherrell Ann Laird at a ceremony in Dowagiac, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Ray is survived by his wife, Cherrell Ann Reeves, of Dowagiac; children, Ray Reeves II, Crystal (Stephen Yawkey) Merwin and Cherrell (Mike Friske) Merwin, all of Dowagiac; one grandson, Dylan Merwin; mother, Cheryl Reeves, of Dowagiac; his brothers, Glen (Jolene) Reeves, of South Carolina, and Jerry (Cherie) Reeves, of Three Rivers, Michigan; His aunts and uncles, Randy Reeves, Kerry (Kathy) Reeves and Donna (Jim) Smith and many extended family members and close friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at 6 p.m. with a time of visitation beginning two hours prior.

Memorial contributions may be made to his family.

