April 1, 2021

Walter “Dodge” Karpinski, of Port St. Lucie, Florida

Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Aug. 31, 1937 — March 22, 2021

Walter “Dodge” Karpinski, 83, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on March 22, 2021.

Dodge was born in Buchanan to the late William and Helen Karpinski. He remained in Buchanan until 1983 when he retired to Florida. Prior to retirement, Dodge worked as a branch manager at Inter-City Bank in Buchanan.

Dodge was a huge sports enthusiast. He played many sports in high school, loved softball and golf, coached his sons’ little league and floor hockey teams, and truly just enjoyed watching and participating in all sports.

Dodge was the beloved husband of Carolyn for the past 60 years; loving father of Daniel (Sandra) and David (Terri); adored grandfather of Jordan, Shaina Jacob (Zaki), Dodge, and Devin; cherished great grandfather of Brody; dear brother of Bill, Chris, John, and Rick.

A celebration of Dodge’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.

