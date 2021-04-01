Cass County 4-H auction announced

EDWARDSBURG — Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator has announced the annual 4-H Leaders’ Association Auction has returned for 2021.

This fundraiser for the association will be hosted through RedStar Auctions in Edwardsburg with viewing of the items available starting May 15, bidding starting on May 19 and the auction gavel falling on May 21.

“We are excited to see this auction back this year after having to cancel it last year due to the pandemic,” Harman said. “It is the Cass County 4-H Leaders’ Association’s main fundraiser for the year, and it really hurt last year not having it.”

The association uses funds raised to provide scholarships, camps, and learning opportunities for the county’s 700+ 4-H youth.

“Using RedStar Auctions this year allows our supporters the opportunity to view all items up for sale through their on-line website,” Harman said. “It also allows for people to donate some items to a very worthy cause. It is a great way to continue this great fundraiser and keep socially distanced at the same time.”

Cass County 4-H Clubs have put together “baskets” for the auction ranging from movie night to great gardening, and everything imaginable in between. Members of the 4-H Leaders’ Association have also been busy collecting items to be sold, including some big ticket items like autographed sports memorabilia from Notre Dame, various tool sets and drills, and KitchenAid items, just to mention a few, and a rental to the Cass County Parks.

“People should keep their eyes open for our auction flyers reminding everyone about the auction and the details of the sale,” Harman said. “We also give a big thank you to RedStar Auctions, 27383 May St., Edwardsburg for all their help with this special sale. Their website is redstarauctions.com for anyone that would like to have an exciting time bidding on some great items.”

Anyone with items that they would like to donate for this sale, contact Harman at harmanha@msu.edu.