expand
Ad Spot

April 1, 2021

Local partnership with “Bright by Text” text messaging supports at-home learning, access to community resources for families with young children

By Submitted

Published 11:11 am Thursday, April 1, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — The Great Start Collaboratives of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties — collective impact efforts supported by United Way of Southwest Michigan — are highlighting their partnership with “Bright by Text” to encourage more local families with young children to access the free service’s early childhood education and development tools and local information about community resources.

Parents and caregivers in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties can receive important local information and expert-approved national resources thanks to this partnership when they sign up by texting SWMICHIGAN to 274448.

The service is always free and includes two to four text messages per week with links to tips, short videos and related resources.

This partnership helps ensure that children can continue learning and growing and that caregivers have the tools and resources they need to confidently navigate this unprecedented time, officials said.

Bright by Text taps national expert resources like PBS, Vroom, Sesame Street and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deliver content for families. Texts include topics like brain development, learning activities, health and wellness and more.

Great Start Collaborative’s partnership with Bright by Text ensures that, in addition to the expert content, families also will get information about specific community resources serving families in the tri-county area, officials said. United Way of Southwest Michigan, Berrien RESA, Berrien County Health Department, Lewis Cass Intermediate School District, Van Buren Intermediate School District, Cass/Van Buren Health Department, and YMCA Greater Michiana are just a few of the local partners providing resources through this service.

“The beauty of Bright by Text is that the information being sent to you is relevant to your child or children’s age and your location. Connecting with local resources is more important than ever to keep families strong,” said Kristen Chism, director of Great Start Collaborative of Berrien County.

“These partnerships are vital for early education and caregiver support while schools, libraries, and childcare centers may be closed,” said Jean McSpadden, president and CEO of Bright by Text. “Because we use text messaging, all the content is easily accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. We know this method works — 95 percent of subscribers say it makes them a more confident caregiver.”

More News

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Business

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Business

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donating 1,000 Easter baskets to those in need

Berrien County

Local partnership with “Bright by Text” text messaging supports at-home learning, access to community resources for families with young children

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Third Quarter Honor Roll

Cass County

Cass County 4-H auction announced

Cass County

CFCN awarded more than $2 million in grant funding

Dowagiac

Firefighters stress importance of smoke detectors following tragic house fire

Berrien County

As spring break approaches, Berrien County health officials urge resident to remain vigilant with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA

News

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24

Cass County

Council on Aging planning co-ed golf league

Berrien County

Multiple area police agencies seek help to identify suspects

Business

Community commemorates centennial business

Berrien County

YMCA to offer Spring Break Camp

Berrien County

Buchanan senior awarded for top essay in local DAR contest

Berrien County

Niles Memorial Day organizers seeking participants for 2021 event

Cass County

Trial courts to resume in Cass County first time since pandemic began

Berrien County

Buchanan man will serve prison for crash that paralyzed woman

Dowagiac

Old Rugged Cross Church stands tall once more