Paul A. Kusa, of Dowagiac

April 17, 1961 — March 29, 2021

Paul A. Kusa, 59, of Dowagiac, passed away, Monday, March 29, 2021, at Borgess Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the American Disabilities Foundation.

Paul was born April 17, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James and Mary Jayne (Stepanik) Kusa. Many knew Paul as a person who had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor and a love for animals. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time on the lakes fishing with his friends and family. His family was the world to him, and Paul was proud to be an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his siblings, James Kusa, David (Dea) Kusa, Corinne Kusa, Mary Lynn (Mark) Schermerhorn and Michael (Joanne) Kusa; nieces and nephews, Lee, Brock, Casey, James, Jimmy, Susan, Jill, Brittany, Nick and Derek. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Jayne Kusa.