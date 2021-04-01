expand
Ad Spot

April 2, 2021

Paul A. Kusa, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, April 1, 2021

April 17, 1961 — March 29, 2021

Paul A. Kusa, 59, of Dowagiac, passed away, Monday, March 29, 2021, at Borgess Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, with Fr. Russell Homic officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dowagiac.

Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Memorial contributions in Paul’s name may be made to the American Disabilities Foundation. Those wishing to sign Paul’s Memory Book online may do so at clarkchapel.com.

Paul was born April 17, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James and Mary Jayne (Stepanik) Kusa. Many knew Paul as a person who had a heart of gold, a great sense of humor and a love for animals. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time on the lakes fishing with his friends and family. His family was the world to him, and Paul was proud to be an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Paul is survived by his siblings, James Kusa, David (Dea) Kusa, Corinne Kusa, Mary Lynn (Mark) Schermerhorn and Michael (Joanne) Kusa; nieces and nephews, Lee, Brock, Casey, James, Jimmy, Susan, Jill, Brittany, Nick and Derek. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary Jayne Kusa.

More News

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

LASATA: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse

Education

Niles High School takes extra day for spring break

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners urge state to release COVID-19 funds

Business

Cardinal Candle Co. celebrates anniversary amid pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Business

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Business

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donating 1,000 Easter baskets to those in need

Berrien County

Local partnership with “Bright by Text” text messaging supports at-home learning, access to community resources for families with young children

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School Third Quarter Honor Roll

Cass County

Cass County 4-H auction announced

Cass County

CFCN awarded more than $2 million in grant funding

Dowagiac

Firefighters stress importance of smoke detectors following tragic house fire

Berrien County

As spring break approaches, Berrien County health officials urge resident to remain vigilant with COVID-19 precautions

Dowagiac

SMC student, Dowagiac native named Michigan Miss Agriculture USA

News

Niles nonprofit looking to grow wingspan

News

Niles club hosting Easter basket giveaway

News

Niles Police Log: March 19-24