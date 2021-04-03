expand
April 3, 2021

Man hospitalized following Cassopolis shooting

By Staff Report

Published 8:50 am Saturday, April 3, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — A man is in stable condition following an early Saturday morning shooting in the village of Cassopolis.

At 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the Cassopolis Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of S. East Street in the village of Cassopolis for a report of gunshots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old man inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was stabilized by medics and transported to a local hospital.

The alleged shooter, a 42-year-old man from Cassopolis, left the scene prior to police arrival.

As of 8:22 a.m., the victim was in stable condition, and the case remains open pending more investigation.

The Cassopolis Police Department was assisted on scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Pokagon Tribal Police, Cass County CDET team and Pridecare Ambulance.

