April 5, 2021

Gary Schrader, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:02 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

Feb. 13, 1949 — March 29, 2021

Gary Schrader, 72, of Niles, passed away on March 29, 2021, with his family at his side. He struggled for two weeks battling COVID-19. Sadly, the virus was stronger than he was.

Gary was born on Feb. 13, 1949, in Niles to the late Richard and Joan (Albaugh) Schrader.

He was a lifelong resident of the Niles area. On Oct. 30, 1987, he married the love of his life, Patty True; she survives along with his daughters, Lisa (Jen) Frantz and Cindy Henning. Already missing him are his grandchildren, Cierra Henning, who resided in the home with Gary and Pat, Corbin, Aleaya, Jenna and Zay Frantz, all of Dekalb, Illinois and Penelope True of Dekalb, Illinois. He is also missed deeply by his dog, Abby.

Gary had a great love of the outdoors. He loved to fish, hunt and was always active. His greatest love was that for his family. He was completely devoted to them.

He retired from Niles Township after 30 years of service, where he was manager of the Public Works Department. In the past three years, he worked part-time as a security guard for Roger Lange Investigation and Security.

Gary always looked forward to going “up north” and he and Pat enjoyed many trips to the casinos. Gary was always a hard worker and a friend to those in need. The loss of Gary has devastated his family, but his legacy will live on.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Niles and will conclude with a brief tribute to Gary.

In keeping with Gary’s love of the outdoors and his commitment to Niles Township, memorial contributions may be made payable to Niles Township, Community Park, 320 Bell Road, Niles, Michigan 49120.

Memories of Gary may be shared with his family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

