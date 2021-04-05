expand
Ad Spot

April 5, 2021

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

By Debra Haight

Published 12:12 pm Monday, April 5, 2021

NILES – A Niles resident is going to prison after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct.

Jacob Allan Ross, 29, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court to nine to 15 years in prison. He has credit for 200 days already served and must pay $198 in fines and costs. He must also register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred last year on Sept. 16, 2020, at a residence in Niles Township when he assaulted a woman living in the same household where he lived.

Defense attorney Kaitlin Locke noted that Ross has never received any substance abuse assessment or treatment in his past encounters with the criminal justice system. She said Ross’ mother was a drug addict and his father had served time in prison.

“The presentence report makes it seem like he is minimizing his behavior, and that’s not the impression I got from speaking to him,” she said. “He takes full responsibility for his action. He’s never spent more time in jail that he has here.”

She asked Berrien County Trial Judge Sterling Schrock to sentence her client to five or seven years in prison which would be below or at the low end of the sentencing guidelines.

“He knows he deserves some time, but he needs counseling and rehabilitation and treatment for his substance abuse,” she said.

“I believe that can be completed in much less than nine years,” she added. “The minimum sentence is seven years and I’d ask for five years but at least 84 months.”

“I want to take full responsibility for my actions,” Ross said before the sentencing. “I apologize to the victim and I hope she can forgive me some day.”

Judge Schrock said he was mindful of Ross’ prior record.

“I understand his upbringing could be a reason for that, but there are consequences for his behavior,” he said.

More News

Cheryl Hickman, of Niles

Susan Carroll, of Kalamazoo

Gary Schrader, of Niles

Larry Paul Johnson, of Buchanan

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC’s first president reflects on career

News

Indiana man sentenced for fleeing, alluding police in Niles Township

Berrien County

Kinexus Group recognized as one of the nation’s best nonprofits to work for

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced to nine to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct

Berrien County

All Berrien County residents ages 16 and over now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination

News

Niles Police Log: March 25-31

Breaking News

Man hospitalized following Cassopolis shooting

Buchanan

Buchanan native hired as DC Comics digital content producer

Dowagiac

160 years later, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church continues to serve Dowagiac community

Cass County

Dowagiac woman injured when struck by vehicle

Dowagiac

DUHS yearbook advisor visits Rotary Club

Cass County

Dr. T.K. Lawless Park to host International Dark Sky Week

Business

Sister Lakes ice cream parlor adding craft coffee menu

Cass County

DASAS’ sixth annual Survivor Stomp 5K to be host virtually

Cass County

Cass County commissioners hear presentation on historic courthouse

Education

Niles High School takes extra day for spring break

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners urge state to release COVID-19 funds

Business

Cardinal Candle Co. celebrates anniversary amid pandemic

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 678,295 cases, 16,141 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: March 26-30

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College Honors Program hosts social justice forum

Business

Iron Shoe Distillery awarded grant for expansion

Business

Duo Form breaks ground on facility expansion

Berrien County

Pokagon Band donating 1,000 Easter baskets to those in need