April 6, 2021

Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 locates suspect in Wayne Township

By Staff Report

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, April 6, 2021

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man has been arrested thanks to the work of one of the Cass County Sherriff’s Office’s four-legged employees.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that deputies responded to an active alarm at a residence in the 52000 block of Lake Shore Drive in Wayne Township.

Deputies arrived at the location and observed that all the doors to the residence were locked. Deputies observed some movement inside the residence and made contact with the homeowner who was out of town. K9 Faust was requested to search the residence and located a 57-year-old Dowagiac man barricaded in a room in the basement. Deputies also located firearms and chainsaws that the subject was attempting to steal from the residence.

The man was transported to the Cass County Jail and lodged on charges including, breaking and entering, larceny, felon in possession of firearms, and resisting and obstructing deputies.

The subject’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.

